Clinton takes double-digit lead over Trump in weekend poll

Donald Trump and and Hillary Clinton on stage during the second debate between the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump, 52 percent-38 percent, among likely voters in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey conducted over the weekend, before Sunday night’s debate.

In a four-way matchup including Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green party nominee Jill Stein, Clinton led Trump, 46 percent-35 percent, with Johnson at 9 percent and Stein at 2 percent.

The poll was conducted after news broke on Friday about a video in which Trump can be heard boasting that he can grope women because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Trump’s problems may be washing over his party, as well, either by tainting it with his own unpopularity or by discouraging Republican turnout, the poll indicated. Asked which party they would favor in congressional elections, likely voters sided with the Democrats, 49 percent-42 percent, the poll found.

That result is up from a 3-point Democratic advantage last month. Whether it would be large enough to overturn the Republican majority in the House, however, is not clear. In 2006, when Democrats won control of the House, their average advantage in polls was about 8 percentage points, but redistricting after the 2010 Census has given Republicans a significant cushion in many races.

Among Republicans, the poll indicated that Trump retains significant support — a problem for congressional Republican leaders who are trying to distance the party from him. About two-thirds of Republicans in the poll said the party’s candidates should continue to back Trump.

The poll surveyed 500 registered voters on Saturday and Sunday. It has a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points in either direction for the likely voter sample.