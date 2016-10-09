Poll: Trump lost little support among GOP voters

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump demonstrate outside Trump Tower where Trump lives in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON –– Donald Trump has lost only minimal support since the news broke about lewd comments he made 11 years ago, a poll released Sunday shows.

A Morning Consult/Politico survey taken Saturday found Trump with 38 percent support to Hillary Clinton’s 42 percent. Trump’s down from the 41-39 deficit he had on Oct. 5-6, just before the video surfaced Oct. 7.

The poll found 45 percent of voters said Trump should remain the race, while 39 percent wanted him out. Only 12 percent of Republicans said he should quit, despite increasing calls from party officials for him to leave. Trump has insisted he won’t.

Seventy-five percent of Republicans said GOP leaders should stand by Trump.

New CBS polling in Ohio and Pennsylvania had similar results. Fifty-four percent of Ohio voters and 51 percent of Pennsylvania voters said the news did little to change their view of Trump, and both states, generally 90 percent of Republicans said it did not change their view of him. There was a gender gap. In Pennsylvania, 53 percent of women and 42 percent of men said it made their view of Trump worse.