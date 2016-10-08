Stewart Mills, the Republican candidate for Minnesota's 8th District, describes how he would create a student "Bill of Rights" to help college students complete their education in four years with minimal debt during a debate in Duluth in September. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)

Republican Stewart Mills, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District seat, issued a statement Saturday calling GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s remarks about women “crude, vulgar and completely inappropriate.”

Trump vowed on Saturday to remain in the race even as his campaign was thrown into crisis as his running mate criticized him and a number of prominent Republicans withdrew support and urged him to drop out following news of a recording of him making lewd comments in 2005. The video of Trump talking on an open microphone showed the then-reality TV star speaking openly about groping women and trying to seduce a married woman.

Mills told the Brainerd Dispatch last month that Trump “has a message that resonates in our part of Minnesota. It’s anti-liberal, it’s pro-American populist. And people are angry. And they’re frustrated.”

But while he supported Trump’s policy positions, Mills at that time took issue with some of Trump’s outbursts, naming in particular his attacks on Judge Gonzalo Curiel for his Mexican descent and on the Khans, a Gold Star family who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

“There’s a lot of Trump top-line message that I agree with,” Mills told the Dispatch last month. “Do I agree with the bombastic way that he has said everything? No. There were some things that were over the top in my book.”

On Saturday, Mills posted a statement on Facebook condemning the newly-released recording of Trump, but unlike some prominent Republicans he did not call for the candidate to drop out of the race.

“As a husband, father, and son, I consider Donald Trump’s recently reported remarks crude, vulgar and completely inappropriate,” he posted online. “Donald Trump needs to show humility on this subject during (Sunday) night’s debate.”

Mills was not the only high-profile Minnesota Republican to speak out against Trump on Saturday. Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt told the St. Paul Pioneer Press in a statement that Trump’s “behavior and comments toward women are unacceptable, and disqualifying for someone who hopes to serve as commander-in-chief.”

Daudt told the Pioneer Press that he believes Trump should “step aside.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who represents Northwestern Wisconsin and who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, had not issued a statement on the candidate’s remarks as of Saturday afternoon. A message left with a Duffy spokesman was not immediately returned Saturday.

Reuters, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Brainerd Dispatch contributed to this report.