Recording reveals Trump making lewd remarks about women

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nev., on October 5, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Donald Trump boasted in vulgar terms in 2005 about making sexual advances on a woman, the latest hurdle for a candidate who has struggled to make inroads with women voters.

In a 2005 audio, obtained by the Washington Post and released Friday, Trump is heard talking with Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood,” as he bragged about making advances on an unidentified woman. The two were headed to the set of “Days of Our Lives,” where Trump was making an appearance on the soap opera.

“I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it,” Trump is heard saying, using a vulgarity and noting that she was married.

Trump talks about taking the woman furniture shopping in an effort to seduce her.

“I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, ‘I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture,’” Trump said.

He added, “I moved on her like a b----, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married.”

At one point, he is heard saying, “Grab them by the (crotch),” though Trump uses a more vulgar term. “You can do anything.”

Trump released a terse statement moments after the Post published the story Friday.

“This was locker-room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” said Trump. “I apologize if anyone was offended.”

"Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course - not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended,” Trump said.

A spokeswoman for "Access Hollywood" declined immediate comment.

In the audio, Trump also notes how he likes to just kiss women who he believes are attractive.

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” he said.

Following last week’s presidential debate, in which Hillary Clinton castigated Trump for his comments about a Miss Universe winner whom he called “Miss Piggy” after she gained weight and “Miss Housekeeping” because of her Latina roots, his support among women has declined, according to polls.

An NBC News/Survey Monkey poll taken after the debate showed 27 percent of likely female voters said the debate made them think worse of Trump. About 30 percent said their opinion of Clinton had improved.

Throughout the campaign, Trump’s poll numbers among women have been far from stellar. Clinton and her Democratic allies have hammered him in television and radio ads for his caustic comments that date back to the 1980s.

Earlier this week, Trump said some of his past comments about women were for purposes of “entertainement.”

Hillary Clinton called the tape "horrific" on Twitter and said: "We cannot allow this man to become president."

Sunday's second presidential debate, a town hall-style event, is seen as critical to Trump as he tries to rebound from a slump in some opinion polls after a rocky performance in the first debate.

On Friday, he met with national security advisers, as well as a labor union that represents border patrol agents, to discuss immigration, which has been a signature issue of his campaign.

Trump accused federal officials of speeding citizenship proceedings for some illegal immigrants so they can vote in November, a charge the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said does not stand up to scrutiny.

"They're letting people pour into the country so they can go and vote," Trump said during a meeting with representatives of the National Border Patrol Council, providing no specifics on his accusation.

There is a lengthy process for immigrants to become naturalized to vote in federal elections, including living in the country for at least five years, said Marsha Catron, a spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security.

Democratic President Barack Obama has struggled with controlling the flow of illegal immigrants across the southern border, but there has been no evidence U.S. officials are purposely allowing them to cast ballots in American elections.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz, asked on Air Force One about Trump's charge, replied: "I haven’t seen those comments and I have no idea what he would use to back those up."

A Clinton campaign spokeswoman said Trump's accusation was "a blatant lie" and said he was "demonizing immigrants in an attempt to divide Americans."

Reuters contributed to this report.