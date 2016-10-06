Bergstrom, Simonson vie for open Senate seat

With Sen. Roger Reinert, DFL-Duluth, choosing not to seek a third term, his District 7 seat will be up for grabs in November.

The race to fill that opening will pit District 7B Rep. Erik Simonson, an assistant fire chief for the Duluth Fire Department running on the DFL ticket, against Donna Bergstrom, a retired lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve on the GOP ticket.

Bergstrom described a sense of duty as her primary motivation for entering the race. This year marks her second campaign. In 2013, she ran for the House District 7A seat.

"I consider this to be an extension of my commitment to public service. And I joined the Marine Corps 20-plus years ago because I felt that I needed to be giving back to our community. I mean this is a great nation," she said.

Simonson said he believes his two terms as a state representative have prepared him well to be an effective senator.

"After serving four years in the House, it's pretty obvious to me about what it takes to get things done, and that's having good teams of people in both the Senate and the House. I think one of the primary reasons I decided to run is that it's very helpful to have people with experience and some seniority in both the House and the Senate when we try to get Duluth-area priorities accomplished, especially when it comes to things like bonding," he said.

Bergstrom said she offers an alternative to the dysfunctional status quo in state government that she feels her opponent represents.

"What I hear him saying is that he's established. He's got relationships with lobbyists and with the other legislative members. It sounds like it's cozy," she said.

"That's very different from how I view myself. I view myself as being really from this area, speaking for the people of this area. And it's a clean slate. In the House and Senate, everyone's up for election. So the people who he might have relationships with today might not be be back together," Bergstrom said.

Simonson said he takes a pragmatic approach to his work as a legislator and stressed the need to depoliticize some of the discussion in St. Paul in order to accomplish more. He noted that recent political impasse kept the Minnesota Legislature from passing key transportation and bonding bills last session.

"It seems that it's gotten to be OK to walk away from a session without getting your work done. And that's wrong," Simonson said.

"One of the things I think I'm particularly good at is negotiating deals sometimes between opposing parties, and I think that's what we need to get back to. It really boils down to leadership on both sides in both houses," he said.

Drawing on her background in the Marines, Bergstrom suggested that the recent legislative session demonstrates the need for change.

"If this was a military operation, those folks would be relieved of command, because they didn't get their job done. When you're in charge of something, you get it done. We elected those folks to go down there and get things done. And what this says to me is that they weren't able to figure out how to have relationships with one another so they could get things done," she said.

Bergstrom, a Native American whose candidacy is supported by resolution of the Tribal Council of the Red Lake Band, said she thinks she can find more common ground.

"Because of my background, I'm really able to talk with all sorts of people in a broad and inclusive way. I'm a veteran. I'm a minority member. I'm from Greater Minnesota. I'm a woman. I was a small-business owner. So I have an ability to make relationships with a diversity of people," she said.

Simonson said he strikes a balance that he feels better represents the interests of Duluth.

"There's frankly very big differences between Dems and Republicans right now about how to accomplish certain things, and I generally fall on the Democratic side of the line. I prioritize things like education and transportation and economic development, but I don't do it at the expense of other things," he said.

Minnesota Senate District 7

Donna Bergstrom

AGE: 53

OCCUPATION: Retired lieutenant colonel for the U.S.Marine Corps Reserve, intelligence officer; guardian ad litem for the 6th Judicial District

EDUCATION: University of Minnesota,Twin Cities, bachelor's degree, political science; Loyola University-Chicago School of Law, master of jurisprudence, children's law and policy

ELECTED/CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Served on Duluth Indigenous Commission, volunteer for Lutheran Social Services, First Lutheran Church, St. Michael's School and the American Indian Community Housing Organization

ENDORSEMENTS: Republican party

FAMILY: Husband, Walter "Skip" Fischer; 11-year-old son, Ari

WEBSITE: donnabergstromformn.org

Erik Simonson

AGE: 48

OCCUPATION:Assistant fire chief, Duluth Fire Department

EDUCATION: College of St. Scholastica, bachelor's degree, management

ELECTED/CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Elected House District 7B Representative 2012 and 2014

ENDORSEMENTS: AFSCME Council 15, Sierra Club, Outfront Minnesota Action, DFL Feminist Caucus, Sen. Roger Reinert, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Take Action Minnesota, Duluth AFL-CIO Central Labor Body, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, DFL Veterans' Caucus, Education Minnesota, Minnesota Professional Firefighters

FAMILY: Married with children

WEBSITE: simonsonforsenate.com