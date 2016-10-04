A crowd waits for the arrival of former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at the University of Minnesota Duluth Tuesday evening. (Brooks Johnson / bjohnson@duluthnews.com)

A crowd is gathering at the University of Minnesota Duluth campus this evening for a rally featuring former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Sanders is making his third trip to the Northland this year, this time to campaign for Hillary Clinton, Rick Nolan and other candidates on the Democratic ticket.

People started streaming into the venue at the Kirby Student Center just after 5 p.m., with an expected start time of 6 p.m. College students dominated the crowd, but there were people of all ages.

"The line has been full of different majors, a really diverse group," said Shelby Chmielecki, 22, a student at St. Scholastica and part of the Rick Nolan campaign. "Bernie Sanders brings out diversity."

Recent UMD graduate Josh Muhich said he prefers Sanders over Clinton -- "But Hillary's better than Trump," the 23-year-old said.

He's not the only one in the crowd with worries about Clinton, who was soundly defeated by Sanders in Minnesota's caucuses this year.

"I'm hoping Bernie can convince me to vote for her," said Clare Ford, 52, of Duluth.

The Vermont senator is likely hoping his appearance will do just that.

While Sanders is the main attraction of the night, Team Nolan flooded the event and peppered the walls and windows with signs.

Local band The Farsights started the rally with a live set:

"Are you ready to see Bernie Sanders?"

Applause and cheers.

"Are you ready to see Rick Nolan?"

More applause and cheers.

Sanders was headed to Duluth after a rally earlier today in Minneapolis. Clinton's campaign said Sanders will focus on the economy during the rally, discussing Clinton's plan and contrasting it with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's plan.

It will be the second stop in Duluth and third overall in the Northland for Sanders this campaign season. Sanders drew nearly 6,000 supporters to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for a rally on Jan. 26. He returned to the Northland for a rally at the Hibbing High School Auditorium on Feb. 26.

Sanders conceded the Democratic race to Clinton in July and has become a surrogate in rallying college students and progressives to support his former rival's general election campaign against Trump.

Find updates from News Tribune reporter Brooks Johnson on Twitter.