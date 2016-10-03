Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepts the party's nomination on the last day of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 21, 2016, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — New York’s attorney general has ordered Donald Trump’s foundation to cease all fundraising activities after finding that it violated a state law requiring such charitable organizations to be registered with the state.

The office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, says the notice of violation order was sent to the Donald J. Trump Foundation on Friday. It also ordered Trump’s foundation to provide documentation of all fundraising activity for recent years within 15 days, and said that failure to do so “shall be deemed to be a continuing fraud upon the people of the state of New York.”

The cease-and-desist order comes four days after The Washington Post first reported that the Trump family foundation never obtained the required certification to solicit public funds. State law requires that certification for any charity raising more than $25,000 per year from the public.

In a statement to NBC News, Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks questioned the political motive of the attorney general’s order. But the foundation “intends to cooperate fully with the investigation,” the statement added.

Trump had already been on the defensive since the Sept. 26 presidential debate, over his failure to release personal tax returns and his comments about a former Miss Universe.