Sanders to campaign for Clinton in Duluth

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) gives two thumbs down in agreement with presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders talked about corporate welfare during a rally at the DECC in January. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will return to Duluth next week to stump for Hillary Clinton.

Sanders will hold a rally at the Kirby Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a campaign calendar.

Sanders previously rallied supporters in Duluth in January and Hibbing in February before dropping out and endorsing Clinton.

A public RSVP is available here: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/FONOIOKH563QEPCT/