Sanders to campaign for Clinton in Duluth
Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will return to Duluth next week to stump for Hillary Clinton.
Sanders will hold a rally at the Kirby Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a campaign calendar.
Sanders previously rallied supporters in Duluth in January and Hibbing in February before dropping out and endorsing Clinton.
A public RSVP is available here: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/FONOIOKH563QEPCT/