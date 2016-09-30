Search
    Sanders to campaign for Clinton in Duluth

    By News Tribune Today at 10:56 a.m.
    U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) gives two thumbs down in agreement with presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders talked about corporate welfare during a rally at the DECC in January. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

    Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will return to Duluth next week to stump for Hillary Clinton.

    Sanders will hold a rally at the Kirby Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a campaign calendar.

    Sanders previously rallied supporters in Duluth in January and Hibbing in February before dropping out and endorsing Clinton.

    A public RSVP is available here: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/FONOIOKH563QEPCT/

