Bush for Clinton? A Kennedy says so

WASHINGTON — The Bush family hasn’t exactly hidden its discomfort — and, in some cases, outright disdain — for Donald Trump. But like many Republicans, family members have been unwilling publicly to cross the aisle and state support for rival Hillary Clinton.

Now, though, it appears a member of one American political dynasty has outed the patriarch of another, according to CNN.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., posted a photo on Facebook on Monday, showing her shaking hands with former President George H.W. Bush. The photo carried this caption: “The president told me he’s voting for Hillary!!”

Townsend, a Democrat and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, told Politico that the photo was taken Monday after she visited with the 41st president in Maine. “That’s what he said,” she said.

Bush’s spokesman said in an email that the former president’s vote will remain private, and that he is refraining from comment on the race until Election Day.

Clinton’s campaign has noted that while every living Democratic president backs the party’s nominee, Trump lacks the public endorsement of both Presidents Bush. Jeb Bush, who lost the GOP presidential nomination to Trump, remains on the sidelines.

The Bushes and the Clintons have become close since Bill Clinton defeated the elder Bush in the race for the White House in 1992, with Clinton often joking about his status as an honorary member of the family.