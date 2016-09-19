Video: Nolan-Mills debate in Duluth

Republican Stewart Mills and Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan go head to head in Duluth today in the race for Northeastern Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

It’s a rematch from 2014, and, today at 10 a.m. at the Depot, the two men take the stage together once again as the News Tribune’s series of candidate forums this fall continues on, this forum co-sponsored by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Watch a recording of the debate here:

If this live stream feed isn’t functioning properly, you can find another feed on The UpTake’s website: http://theuptake.org/?p=73568