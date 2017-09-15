“Attack on New Ulm,” a 1904 work by Anton Gag that depicts a battle in the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War, will be displayed for four months in the Hill House’s art gallery, according to a news release issued by the Minnesota Historical Society. Alongside the painting will be contextual information drawn from interviews with historians, art experts, Native Americans and descendants of the battle’s participants.

The exhibit will be free and open to the public.

“With this exhibit,” the news release said, “MNHS invites visitors to view the painting up close and contemplate the question: Does this painting belong in the Minnesota State Capitol? If not, where should it be placed?”

After months of discussion, the Historical Society decided last December not to return the painting to the Capitol after it was restored, although many people -- including some state legislators -- opposed the move.

The organization explained at the time that the painting, which is not original to the Capitol, depicts only a single painful event in the long history of the Dakota people and “should not be the primary portrayal of American Indians who have lived in Minnesota for more than 10,000 years.” The accuracy of the painting has also been challenged.

The Historical Society will provide notebooks at the Hill House exhibit for the public to share their own views on the subject.