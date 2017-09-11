“Improving the safety of our infrastructure serves as a down payment on the long-term economic well-being of Minnesota and the country,” Klobuchar said.

“Range Regional Airport is a vital part of the local economy and provides critical air travel to Minnesotans in St. Louis County,” Franken said.

The grant will allow the airport to improve drainage, install runway and taxiway lighting, install a runway vertical/visual guidance system, reconstruct taxiways, and rehabilitate airport beacons.

“Range Regional Airport is such an integral part of the foundation that supports our economy here on Minnesota’s Iron Range — the good-paying jobs in mining, manufacturing, timber and tourism, along with growth for our small businesses,” Nolan said.