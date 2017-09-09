Virginia looking for time capsule items

The city of Virginia is soliciting submissions for a time capsule — to be opened in September 2067 — that will be placed at the pedestrian plaza of what will become the state's highest bridge.

Some tips, courtesy of city administrator Britt See-Benes: "Write a letter to your grandkids, give a review of current events, make predictions on who will win the next 50 Super Bowls, submit a snapshot of what life is like in 2017, give details about your business for historical reference — get creative!"

Submissions must fit in a standard business letter-sized envelope labeled with names and instructions for future distribution. Photos must be printed on archival paper, and no electronics or batteries are allowed. Sealed envelopes can be dropped off through Sept. 21 at the Virginia Public Library or City Hall.