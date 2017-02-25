U.S. Steel CEO invites Trump to Iron Range
U.S. Steel CEO Mario Longhi invited President Donald Trump to visit Iron Range taconite mines during an exchange at the White House last week.
Whether Trump actually plans to visit remains a mystery.
"Come up to Minnesota," Longhi said at the gathering of manufacturing executives.
"I'll do it, I'll be out there," the president said in an offhanded way before the conversation moved on.
Trump visited Superior in April and the Twin Cities two days before the election in November.