Ely man dies in St. Louis County Jail in Virginia
A 50-year-old Ely man died at the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported that a county corrections deputy noticed an unresponsive man collapsed inside his cell while making his rounds inside the jail at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was declared dead after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Foul play isn’t suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.