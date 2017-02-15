Woman arrested after Iron Range vehicle pursuit

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that the Virginia Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

At about 8 p.m., sheriff's deputies located the vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 169 near Chisholm.

Sheriff's deputies, along with officers from Chisholm, initially stopped the vehicle near Kitzville, but the driver fled from the stop and was pursued at low speeds south on Highway 169 and across the Mitchell Bridge, the sheriff's office reported.

A deputy used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to end the pursuit near Spudville Road in Hibbing.

The female driver, who authorities said is from Virginia, was arrested and faces preliminary charges including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving after revocation.

No one was injured in the incident. The Hibbing Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the call.