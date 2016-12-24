Garage fire is Hibbing's sixth in a week

The total loss of a detached garage and shop in a fire on Friday night brings the estimated total loss of property in the six fires to $500,000, according to Fagerstrom. Property damages due to fires in Hibbing this year have topped more than $2 million.

Fagerstrom said the Hibbing Fire Department wants to remind people that fire safety is important in both the home and garage spaces. He suggested that people service and maintain heating equipment, limit flammable storage and practice good housekeeping in garages and shops.

Six fire departments joined the Hibbing Fire Department to extinguish the fire in the detached garage and shop at 3798 Pintar Road South on Friday. Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. to find flames coming from the roof of the large garage, according to Fagerstrom. Live ammunition was also going off in the garage.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Fagerstrom.

The homeowner said a used oil furnace was in the garage and the fire was around the chimney near the ceiling, but Fagerstrom said the fire had progressed throughout the garage by the time fire crews arrived.

The cause of the garage fire is under investigation and damage is estimated at $115,000, Fagerstrom said.

Fire departments from Chisholm, Keewatin, Cherry, Nashwauk, Mountain Iron and Silica, as well as the Hibbing Police Department and Lake Country Power, responded to the garage fire.

Meanwhile, three families who were displaced after a fire in Hibbing on Dec. 10 received presents from the Hibbing Firefighters Local 173 with help from the nonprofit Best Christmas Ever.

Days after the fire, someone broke into the building and stole items, including wrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree.

The nonprofit provided $1,000 for the union members to purchase presents for the three families. The presents were wrapped and delivered on Friday. Each family also received a gift card to Walmart. In addition, the kids were given a ride in the Hibbing Fire Department’s Engine 1.