Iron Range restaurant destroyed by fire

The Fayal Fire Department was called at 6:55 a.m. when passersby saw smoke coming from Wee-Z’s K&B Drive-In at 7946 Pine Drive, according to assistant chief Scott Smith. The building, owned by Patrick Ziegler who opened the business in May, was unoccupied at the time.

Smith said authorities were still trying to determine the cause of the fire. The structure is a total loss, he said.

By late Sunday morning, Facebook commenters had shifted from raves about the Ziggy burger (bacon, mushrooms, American cheese) to condolences about the loss.

Wee-Z’s was billed as serving American fare, including fried appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, malts and shakes, according to a menu on its Facebook page.

Before Ziegler, Lee and Candy Reimer owned the drive-in, located about 5 miles south of Eveleth in Fayal Township, for about nine years, and changed the name in 2015 to Smokey’s BBQ & Cafe, according to the Mesabi Daily News.

Other agencies that responded to the fire included the Eveleth Fire Department and Police Department, Gilbert Fire Department and the Central Lakes Fire Department, according to Smith.