Rescue squad locates lost, underage partygoers in Hibbing

The juveniles had left the party on foot and called 911 saying they were “lost, cold and wet,” the news release said. The three juveniles were taken to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing by Chisholm ambulance. Their conditions were not reported by authorities.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office had arrived at 1 a.m., to the area near the intersection of county highways 5 and 84, to investigate a report of underage drinking at a party on property owned by Hibbing Taconite.

Nearly 40 citations for various offenses — driving while intoxicated, underage drinking and driving, illegal consumption and possession of drug paraphernalia — were issued. The Chisholm Police Department also assisted at the scene.