RV catches on fire near Biwabik

An aerial photograph of an RV Fire near Biwabik Saturday captured by Trent Kalash and his drone. (Submitted photo / Trent Kalash)

A recreational vehicle was a total loss after it was engulfed in flames on Highway 135 near Biwabik.

The fire on the RV was reported on the highway about a half-mile east of Biwabik at about noon Saturday, according to Aurora Assistant Fire Chief David Cromley. The RV was still movable once the fire was extinguished, but it’s a total loss of the vehicle, he said. The owners had evacuated the RV and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Aurora, Biwabik, Palo and Gilbert responded to the call and the fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown, he said.