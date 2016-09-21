We recently all watched the thriller “I Am Not a Serial Killer”, which played in the Duluth Superior Film Festival this year and showed at the Zinema earlier this month.

Parts of the film, which stars Christopher Lloyd and Laura Fraser, were shot in Virginia, Minn., and to our podcast crew turned movie critics the winter scenes were unmistakably the Iron Range.

While trying to avoid the "spoiler zone," our critics explain what they liked, what they didn’t like and whether or not they would watch it again.

If you want to watch the film for yourself you can find out where to stream it here: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4303340/

When you watch it, feel free to send your thoughts on the movie to us at podcast@duluthnews.com.

What we are into this week: Beyonce’s VMA performance, Positively Third Street Bakery and the book with the longest name ever “American Heiress: The Wild Saga of the Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst”.

