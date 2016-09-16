Carbon monoxide suspected in death of Eveleth couple

A husband and wife from Eveleth are dead from what police say may have been carbon monoxide poisoning.

Eveleth police were dispatched to 509 Polk Ave. just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a report that a man and woman were down on the garage floor, Eveleth Police Chief Timothy H. Koivunen said in a news release. Eveleth ambulance and fire units and an advanced life support unit from Virginia also responded.

They found David John Stickney, 67, dead on the garage floor, Koivunen said. His wife, Shelby Jean Stickney, 63, was breathing but unresponsive. She was taken to the Essentia Health-Virginia emergency room and airlifted a short time later to Hennepin County Medical Center for possible carbon monoxide poisoning. She died there.

There were no indications of trauma, Koivunen said. The incident remains under investigation and autopsy results are pending for David John Stickney with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.