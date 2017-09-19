Health Notes for Sept. 19, 2017

That's a big "if," since the amount Nolan would spend, at least on cancer, considerably outstrips the amount in President Donald Trump's budget proposal.

Nolan's cancer research amendment would add an extra $3.8 million to National Cancer Institute funding, according to a news release from his office. That would bring the agency's total funding to $5.5 billion. The Trump administration requested $4.2 billion.

The additional money Nolan seeks would be focused on lung cancer. Nolan's daughter, Katherine Bensen, learned on New Year's Eve 2014 that she had Stage IV lung cancer. Bensen "is continuing to battle nonsmoking, nonsmall cell lung cancer with great energy and determination," Steve Johnson, a spokesman for Nolan, said last week.

Nolan's Lyme disease amendment would provide a $300,000 research boost to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases program, bringing its total for the next fiscal year to $1.1 million.

Learn about health care directives

You can learn about health care directives and how they're practiced in Minnesota at the next session of the Brown Bag Lunchtime Learning Series, sponsored by Range Respite in Virginia.

A health care directive allows you to determine in advance what level of care you wish to have in the event that you are incapacitated.

The event, for the general public and especially for caregivers, will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Range Respite, 1309 20th St., Virginia.

For more information or to register call (218) 749-5051 or (877) 507-7324 or email lkolocek@rangerespite.org.

Got your flu shot?

Here's a list from Essentia Health of hours, dates and places for their flu shots. No appointment is necessary at any of these locations, none of which are open on weekends:

• Duluth First Street Clinic, 420 E. First St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16-27

• Duluth Lakewalk Clinic, 1502 London Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2-13

• Duluth Lakeside Clinic, 4621 E. Superior St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2-13

• West Duluth Clinic, 4212 Grand Ave., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2-13

• Hermantown Clinic, 4855 W. Arrowhead Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2-13

• Proctor Clinic, 211 S. Boundary Ave., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2-13

• Superior Clinic, 3500 Tower Ave., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2-13

Learn about Alzheimer's

Home Instead Senior Care is offering two free webinars on Thursday, which it refers to as Alzheimer's Learning Day.

The online learning opportunities offer tips and resources to help people better understand the behaviors associated with the disease.

Learn more by visiting Alzlearn.com.