Shorter daylight hours not a problem with this headlamp

The headlamp light provides 115 lumens at its highest setting — plenty of light for tree-covered trail runs — and features cinching straps that keep the lamp firmly on your head. You can choose from five different lighting modes (low, medium, high, sprint and strobe) and two side strobe lights emit either red, green or blue lights to ensure that you are seen by drivers. The LED light will be powered more than 30 hours on AAA batteries, which are easy to replace. The lamp is weather-resistant (morning rain is no excuse to sleep in) and you can adjust its angle to get the best possible lighting on your run. Even if you aren't a runner, the Neutron Fire is a great multi-purpose headlamp for camping trips, tending to a barbecue grill after dark and even reading in bed. Just make sure to set the alarm for that a.m. run.

• Price: $35, nathansports.com