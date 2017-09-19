Nutrition: Mushrooms add savory taste without the fat

Mushrooms contain some vitamins and minerals that aren't found in many other produce options. Mushrooms are rich in B vitamins, selenium and vitamin D. These vitamins and minerals are most commonly found in meat and dairy products. Because of these unique vitamins and minerals, mushrooms are often an essential part of a vegetarian or vegan diet.

B vitamins such as riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid are essential for metabolism, they help our body get energy from the food we eat. Selenium is a mineral that works as an antioxidant. Antioxidants help protect our cells from damage and may reduce the risk of heart disease and some cancers. The vitamin D content of mushrooms can be quite low, but it can be increased if growers expose the mushrooms to UV light. Vitamin D keeps our bones strong, it also helps our nervous system and immune system working properly.

There are thousands of varieties of mushrooms but listed below are the most common types found in local grocery stores.

• White button mushrooms account for more than 90 percent of the mushrooms consumed in the U.S. Because of their mild flavor they blend well in dishes and can be consumed raw or cooked.

• Crimini mushrooms look like brown button mushrooms and are often called baby portabellas. They have more of an earthy flavor than white button but more soft a texture than portabellas.

• Portabella mushrooms have a meaty taste and texture and when cooked are often a substitute for meat in vegetarian dishes.

• Enoki mushrooms are mild tasting and crunchy. Theses mushrooms can be consumed raw or cooked. This style is often used in Asian cuisine.

• Shiitake mushrooms are like portabella in that they have a meaty flavor and texture and are best cooked. The stems are edible but best trimmed before cooking.

Mushrooms are delicious when used as a stand-alone ingredient on a veggie tray, in soups, in stir fries, on salads, on pizza or in pasta. However, there is a technique to blend mushrooms with meat to help enhance both taste and nutrition of your dish.

First, chop your favorite mushroom to match the texture of ground meat. Next, blend the mushroom and meat together. Lastly, cook your mushroom and meat blend in your recipe. Using a mushroom meat blend will reduce calories and sodium in your final product. Try a mushroom meat blend for items such as burgers, tacos, meatloaf, lasagna and soups.

Blended Meatballs

Umami-rich mushrooms are blended with ground beef and seasoned to create the perfect Italian-style meatball. Serve with marinara and spaghetti or toss with a teriyaki sauce and serve as an appetizer.

1/2 pound mushrooms, finely chopped

1 pound lean ground beef

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 small onion, finely diced

1 clove minced garlic

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking tray with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Place the mushrooms in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped.

In a skillet over medium heat cook chopped mushrooms until brown and most moisture has been released, about 3-5 minutes. Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, combine cooled mushrooms, beef, seasoning, onion, garlic breadcrumbs and egg. Mix all ingredients until incorporated. Shape mixture into 1½-inch meatballs. Place 1-inch apart on pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until meatballs reach 160 degrees, are cooked through and center is no longer pink. Yield: About 20 meatballs

Nutritional Information (per 1 meatball): Calories: 70, Total Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1.5 g, Cholesterol: 25 mg, Sodium: 40 mg, Total Carbohydrate: 3 g, Dietary Fiber: 0 g. Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 5 g

Recipe from The Mushroom Council