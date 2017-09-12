Health notes for Sept. 12, 2017

Incorrect medication use is a serious public health issue, points out the Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss in a news release. But the danger of a mistake increases for people with vision challenges.

Pharmacies are required by law to provide accessible labels to qualified individuals without extra charge, according to the news release. But sometimes store personnel aren't aware of the law or of the options their own pharmacy offers.

Options may include large print and talking pill reminders.

Hospice remembrance services offered

Essentia Health-St.Mary's Hospice plans services of remembrance in coming weeks for hospice patients who have died and to meet and express appreciation to caregivers.

All told, more than 1,000 hospice patients will be honored during the nondenominational services, according to an Essentia Health news release.

The schedule:

• For people served by the Itasca hospice program: 2 p.m. Sept. 24, St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 501 NW 16th St., Grand Rapids.

• For people served by the East Range hospice program: 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Messiah Lutheran Church, 8590 Enterprise Drive S., Mountain Iron

• For people whose loved one lived in Wisconsin: 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1924 Wyoming Ave., Superior

• For people who lived in Duluth and the surrounding communities: 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N. 11th St.

For more information, call (218) 786-4020.

Gala highlights ovarian cancer

The fifth-annual Light Duluth Teal Gala will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The event benefits the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance's research funding and programming. It includes a cocktail hour, dinner, speakers and a live auction. The emcee will be Jennifer Austin, KBJR-TV anchor.

Tickets cost $75, and table sponsorships are available. Registration is available at mnovarian.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available by calling events manager Annie Oakes at (612) 822-0500.

In addition, Enger Tower and the Aerial Lift Bridge will be lit in teal Sept. 22-24. For those of us who only had the eight-crayon box of Crayolas when we were kids, teal is described as a medium blue-green. It's the color that represents efforts to fight ovarian cancer.

Classes, workshops

Both of the following are sponsored by the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, and additional details may be obtained by contacting Katey Fornear at (218) 529-7531 or kfornear@ardc.org.

• "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," 1:30 to 3 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 25-Oct. 30, in the independent living building at Edgewood Vista, 4125 Westberg Road, Hermantown. Adult day services are available; inquire when you contact Fornear.

• Training for prospective leaders of "Living Well with Chronic Conditions" workshops, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3, 4, 5 and 10 at the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission building, 221 W. First St. The cost is $200, but scholarships are available. The registration deadline is next Monday.