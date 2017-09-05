He's living now in a memory care facility in Eau Claire, Wis., where one of his two sons has an organic farm.

When he was 57, within months after he became a widower, Silewski was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, or more accurately dementia presenting as Alzheimer's.

His four adult children, all starting families and careers, weren't sure what to do.

"There's nothing that said, 'Here's what you do when you are a young new parent with a parent with early onset dementia or Alzheimer's and your other parent just died,' " said Hanson, 31, a digital strategist at Hailey Sault who is married with two young children. "There's no guide to that."

Younger onset

About 5.4 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, according to Jenna Herbig, program manager in Duluth for the Alzheimer's Association. The brain disease, which causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills, typically is diagnosed in people who are 65 or older. But about 5 percent — around 200,000 people — were diagnosed when younger than 65, Herbig said. Although the term "early onset" is sometimes used, the Alzheimer's Association normally refers to it as "younger onset," she said.

For anyone, learning that a parent has been diagnosed with dementia is shattering. But for most of us, if that diagnosis occurs at all, it will be when our parents are at least in their 70s and 80s. By then, we're probably well-established in our careers and our kids may be out of the house, or nearly so. But for children of parents diagnosed at an earlier age, there may be additional burdens, Herbig said.

"I've worked with folks who were diagnosed with the disease, and they still had kids in high school or had kids that were going into college," she said. "Sometimes, life is put on hold."

Another challenge with younger onset Alzheimer's, Herbig said, is that the diagnosis itself may be delayed because the disease is commonly associated with the elderly.

"Symptoms can be incorrectly attributed to something else like stress or depression or some other life events," she said.

'Covering for him'

Hanson said she and her siblings started noticing forgetfulness and time management lapses in their father after their mother died in June 2014 following a long battle with leukemia.

"You blame it on grief," she said. "You blame it on caregiver burnout. You look for anything other than what's staring you in the face."

But Hanson knew that worrisome signs had occurred even while her mother was alive. Her mother had told her that Silewski had been forgetting things. At one point, he even went to see a neurologist, who after examining him said nothing about the possibility of dementia.

A vibrant professional, Hanson worked hard to control her emotions during an interview in a small conference room at her workplace in the DeWitt Seitz Building. But tears came when she thought about what her mother had gone through.

"We realized after the fact that she was really covering for him in a lot of cases," Hanson said. "We didn't see those shortcomings or that forgetfulness as much as she did."

Eventually, the siblings agreed their dad should see another neurologist. That resulted in the diagnosis of dementia presenting itself as Alzheimer's.

An Alzheimer's diagnosis can't be conclusively made until after death, although clinical testing has reached the point where a suspected diagnosis of Alzheimer's is 90 to 95 percent accurate, Herbig said.

The diagnosis at least meant that Silewski's disease could start to be treated.

"He was put on a medication, and we were really, really hopeful that it would help," Hanson said. "He was still living independently at that point."

Worrying signs

But by last October, his family was becoming increasingly worried. His mother, who lived in Grafton, reported that Silewski was losing weight. Her grandmother realized that her dad wasn't eating well, Hanson said, and he wouldn't admit that he no longer knew how to work the microwave or the stove.

Family members weren't sure if he was taking his medication on schedule. No longer able to drive, he missed that freedom, Hanson said, and was frequently depressed.

Depression can be a symptom of Alzheimer's, Herbig said. In fact, a change in mood is one of the 10 early signs of the disease.

In October, Silewski was hospitalized for depression in the state hospital in Jamestown, N.D. He was treated well there, Hanson said. But the hospital, well-equipped for treating those with psychological issues, wasn't really set up for dementia patients.

After 30 days in Jamestown, the family moved him to Eau Claire. It's nice for him to be able to be near the older of her brothers, who has been appointed as his guardian, and to be able to get on her brother's farm, Hanson said.

She has power of attorney, and it's good that she is only a two-hour drive away, she said. Her sister and her family live in Fargo, N.D., and her younger brother lives, for now, on the farm, which is up for sale.

Genetic test

The family is selling the farm, in part, because of the expenses that come with her father's illness.

"That was another thing that we just weren't prepared for," Hanson said. "We hadn't even thought about Medicare or Medicaid or anything like that, or liquid assets."

One other factor adds to the burden. In her dad's case, there's no family history that pointed to dementia, Hanson said. But a genetic test showed there was something in his makeup that placed him at higher risk, although not the highest risk, the family learned.

"So we have to go through the process now of getting that test and figuring out our chances as well," she said.

Although a genetic link to Alzheimer's actually is uncommon, according to Herbig, thinking about any possibility of inheriting a likelihood for the disease lends additional motivation to Hanson's involvement in the Alzheimer's Association and in Saturday's Twin Ports Area Walk to End Alzheimer's. Hanson and her family will be the honorary family at that event,

She believes the walk, one of more than 600 across the country, can make a difference.

"I think things are looking really good that we'll find a cure or at least find really good treatment to slow this down in my lifetime," Hanson said. "It might not be able to directly impact my father and his experience with the disease, but if it can save me or people like me or my children —"

She stopped and regathered herself.

"I think that it might not seem like a lot to go out and walk and show your support and raise money at such a local level, but it really can have such a big impact."

