The state had a 27.8 percent obesity rate last year, compared with 26.1 percent in 2015 but almost identical to the 27.6 percent in 2014, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released last week.

The Minnesota Department of Health, in a news release, noted that the state's obesity rate is lower than the national median rate of 29.8 percent and is lower than that of any of the neighboring states of Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The lowest obesity rate among the 50 states and the District of Columbia was Colorado, at 22.3 percent. The highest was West Virginia, at 37.7 percent. Wisconsin checked in at 30.7 percent.

The Minnesota obesity rate has hovered around 25 percent since 2007 in spite of spending to combat it. The Minnesota Legislature enacted the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership in 2008, which works at the community level to increase opportunities for children and family to eat healthier food and become more physically active. Over the past eight years, the state spent $80 million on SHIP.

Diabetes prevention

Three diabetes prevention classes are beginning this month in Duluth.

The yearlong class focuses on lifestyle changes to prevent Type 2 diabetes and on maintaining those changes. It costs $429 but is being offered free by the Duluth Area YMCA with support from Essentia Health, Healthy Northland, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Start dates, times and places for the classes are:

• 11 a.m. Thursday, Downtown YMCA, 302 W. First St.

• Noon Friday, Harbor Highlands Community Center, 1225 Harbor Highlands Drive

• 5:45 p.m. Sept. 19, Ecumen Lakeshore, 4002 London Road

Register online at duluthymca.org or call the Duluth YMCA at (218) 722-4745.

'Avoidable' ER visits?

The use of emergency rooms for routine medical care often is lamented, but a study released last week suggests that's usually not the case.

Only 3.3 percent of ER visits are classified as "avoidable," according to the study in the International Journal for Quality in Health Care and reported in a news release from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Even "avoidable" visits often occur because the patients perceive no other choice, according to Dr. Renee Hsia of the University of California, San Francisco, the study's lead author.

"We found that many of the common conditions of 'avoidable' emergency department visits involved mental health and dental problems, which ERs are generally ill-equipped to treat," Hsia said in the news release. "This suggests a lack of access to health care rather than intentional inappropriate use. ... These patients come to the ER because they need help and literally have no place else to go."

Dr. Becky Parker, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, accused the insurance industry of exaggerating the "avoidable visits" idea to avoid paying.

"Most patients who are in the emergency department belong there, and insurers should cover those visits," she said.

Library navigator

Although open enrollment doesn't begin until Nov. 1, someone is available now, once a week, at the Duluth Public Library to help individuals with health insurance enrollment questions.

The "navigator," who represents the Insure Duluth coalition, is on hand from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Thursday at the downtown library, 520 W. Superior St., according to Generations Health Care Initiatives, which spearheads the coalition.

Open enrollment will continue through Jan. 14. That's about a month longer than the national open enrollment season.

Pizza, beer and dental care

Just Kids Dental and its partners will host their eighth annual "Sips & Slices" event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Superior Curling Club, 4700 Tower Ave.

The event is a pizza and beer-tasting fundraiser for Just Kids Dental, a nonprofit organization that provides preventive oral health care to students who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford it.

"Sips & Slices" particularly benefits students in the Superior and Solon Springs schools.

Tickets can be purchased for $13 online through Sept. 14 and $15 at the door. The event is only for those who are 21 and older.

Learn more or purchase tickets at justkidsdentalinc.org.