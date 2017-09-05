Search
    10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's

    By John Lundy Today at 2:56 a.m.

    • Memory loss that disrupts daily life

    • Challenges in planning or solving problems

    • Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure

    • Confusion with time or place

    • Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

    • New problems with words in speaking or writing

    • Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

    • Decreased or poor judgment

    • Withdrawal from work or social activities

    • Changes in mood and personality

    Source: Alzheimer's Association

