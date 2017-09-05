Nutrition: A guide to back to school health

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one of every five children in the United States has obesity. Children with obesity are more likely to have high blood pressure, impaired fasting glucose tolerance and insulin resistance, asthma, joint stress, anxiety and depression. Children who are obese have increased risk of having obesity as an adult. Obesity in adults is linked to increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer. In a recent study by Baas R and Eneli I, published in Postgraduate Med Journal, if children have obesity, their obesity and other health risk factors in adulthood tend to be more severe.

Kids are continually growing, and we need to make sure their calorie intake is adequate enough to promote healthy growth but not excessive. I rarely discuss actual weight loss with children. The conversation most often revolves around making healthy choices that become healthy lifelong habits.

Start the day out right with a healthy breakfast. Research shows that children who eat breakfast are more likely to maintain a healthy weight and often perform better in school. Many schools offer breakfast, and there are also many breakfasts that can be prepped the night before and quickly cooked in the morning.

• Make a large batch of oatmeal and portion out individual servings and store in food storage containers in the fridge. In the morning, heat it in the microwave. Add variety with different toppings such as nuts, fresh fruit, dried fruit and spices.

• Place a few whisked eggs and a handful of chopped vegetables (onion, spinach, peppers, mushrooms) in a sealed microwaveable container and store in the fridge overnight. In the morning, heat uncovered container in the microwave for 45 seconds, stir, and heat again until eggs are fully cooked (about 45 seconds). Eat scrambled eggs out of microwavable container or wrap eggs in a tortilla for a to-go breakfast burrito.

• Pre-make a large batch of your favorite flavored smoothie. Make sure to include lots of fruit, vegetables and low fat dairy. Store filled pitcher in the refrigerator or freeze smoothie into small popsicles.

• Toast is a quick classic. Top with your favorite fruits and vegetables. Some examples: peanut butter and strawberries; cucumbers and feta cheese; avocado and berries; or cottage cheese and tomato.

Teach your kids to ask for snacks or have a snack station with healthy choices available. Avoid large bags which contain multiple servings. Individually portion snacks into small snack bags or other small storage containers. Some items to include in the snack station could be nuts, whole grain crackers, popcorn, cheese sticks, fruit and vegetables. Make a rule that snacks are to be consumed at the table. Do not allow snacks in front of the TV or computer.

One of the most effective ways to help your child remain at a healthy weight is to be a healthy role model. Make sure you are eating a healthful diet full of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Aim to eat with your children as often as possible and lead by example by eating your vegetables. Select beverages that do not contain calories such as water, decaf coffee and teas. Be physically active. The current recommendation is that children get 60 minutes of active physical activity per day. Go for a walk after dinner, encourage your children to be active in sports, play catch and encourage children to help with house and yard chores as is appropriate. It may help to meet up with other families who like to be active. Be sure to limit screen time.

Take opportunity in this back to school season to get into a new healthful routine. Remember to focus on proper growth and setting healthy lifelong habits. Model good behavior, keep fruits and vegetables at the cornerstone of your diet, drink calorie-free beverages and remain physically active.