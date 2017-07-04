But by the time they arrived, the inmate had already delivered a baby.

Determined to reveal nothing that might compromise the woman's privacy, Wojciechowski declined to say when the incident occurred. But in a phone interview last week, she recalled it as if it had happened the day before.

"You don't hear a baby cry in the jail," Wojciechowski said. "It was one of those moments that sends shivers up everyone's (spines)."

A birth in a prison or jail may be an uncommon event. But the number of incarcerated females is much larger than it used to be. From 1980 to 2014, the number of incarcerated women in the U.S. increased by more than 700 percent, according to The Sentencing Project, a Washington-based advocacy agency.

Wojciechowski, who has been employed at the county jail for 28 years, said the female population there has stabilized in recent years. But substantial growth occurred earlier.

One day last week, the St. Louis County Jail roster showed 203 inmates, 31 of whom were female. That's a typical number, Wojciechowski said; but when she started five would have been a lot.

All but four of the women in St. Louis County Jail that day were of prime childbearing ages 18-35.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics, a branch of the Justice Department, reported that in 2004, 3-4 percent of female prisoners said they were pregnant at the time of admission.

Inmate input

With some of those pregnancies, stories have been reported of inmates giving birth while shackled or held in solitary confinement.

A former Milwaukee County inmate sued the Sheriff's Office and its health care provider after delivering in the jail in July 2016 "without any jail or medical staff noticing," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The baby died in jail.

In Minnesota, one response to the challenges of pregnancy in prison has come from the nonprofit, citizen-driven Minnesota Prison Doula Project.

The project, which began in 2010 at the state women's prison in Shakopee and later added the Hennepin and Ramsey county jails to its scope, recently has expanded — and St. Louis County is part of that expansion.

"We're exploring maternal incarceration and what's going on in jails in the Rochester area, Duluth and Bemidji, right now," said Erica Gerrity, who co-founded and directs the Minnesota Prison Doula Project. "And Duluth is the furthest ahead at this point."

The project, currently operated by the University of Minnesota, began out of conversations with female inmates in Shakopee when Gerrity was a volunteer there, she said.

"It evolved, really, from the requests of the women inside the prison and a lot of conversations I had with them surrounding pregnancy and birth and the fact that they were experiencing a lot of depression and anxiety in pregnancy and really a lot of ... trauma being separated from their babies after they gave birth," she said during a recent telephone interview.

The women's prison in Shakopee houses about 650 inmates, so that was the natural starting place. Since its humble beginnings, the Minnesota Doula Prison Project has grown to a paid staff of 25, and within the past year, three of them have begun work at the St. Louis County Jail, Gerrity said. The organization's work at the local jail actually goes back to 2016.

"Last summer, we took our first referral (from the jail)," she said. "This often happens. We show up at a jail and it's: 'We have a pregnant woman today. Would somebody be willing to wait with her?' There's almost always a pregnant woman there."

Help welcomed

As the name indicates, the organization provides inmates with help from doulas — nonmedical professionals who offer emotional, physical and educational support before, during and after labor. It also provides social workers, some nurses and midwives, said Gerrity, who is a psychotherapist and also has trained as a doula.

The more recent move to St. Louis, Beltrami and Olmsted counties was welcomed with open arms, Gerrity said. Faced with a fast rise in the number of female inmates, administrators wanted the help.

"Imagine you're a jail administrator in rural Minnesota, and now you have, in the last year, seen 10 pregnant women, all of whom are suffering from addiction, come into your jail," she said. "What we're asking our jails to do in our communities is incredible. And they're doing it. .... But they're, like:

'Yes, please, we would love to have you come and work with the pregnant women.' "

Grants, including one from the Duluth-based Northland Foundation, have helped the organization expand beyond the Twin Cities metro area, Gerrity said.

The doula project particularly was welcomed at the St. Louis County Jail, Gerrity said. She attributed that, in part, to the fact that several of the administrators here are women.

"That is so unique," she said. "I can't tell you how unique that is. ... So it feels like we have an ally or an advocate, somebody who is open to hearing ideas and supporting our work."

The doula project was a good fit for the county jail's needs, Wojciechowski said.

"They're providing, I think, very superior services for the woman that they're assisting," she said. "It's a nice relationship."

Updated laws

The doula project's work has included lobbying for reform of Minnesota laws with regard to the treatment of pregnant inmates. The result was a 2014 state law significantly restricting the use of restraints during pregnancy and guaranteeing access to a doula before, during and after pregnancy.

Consistent education is needed to make sure the law is observed, Gerrity said.

"I don't think anyone is, like, 'Oh, I just want to shackle pregnant women,' " she said. "But there's a high turnover sometimes in the jails and prisons, and we just need to be continuing to respectfully educate different facilities in our communities about what the law really says and that there is not to be the use of leg irons or belly chains, in particular, for pregnant women."

The St. Louis County abides by the state statute, Wojciechowski said. That provides some flexibility for jail administrators.

"Every woman's situation is different," she said. "We have to make determinations that are both security-based, behavioral-based, medically based about when ... to use a restraint. There are specific requirements and rules about when restraints can be used and what type of restraints can be used on women who are pregnant and (for) a period of time after their pregnancy."

The jail always was willing to work with a pregnant inmate who wanted access to her doula, Wojciechowski said. But it became a more formalized process after the law was passed.

It works to everyone's advantage, she said.

The doula "is the person who can do some kind of, literally, hand-holding with a woman," Wojciechowski said. "We're there for security. At the same time, that's a huge event in a woman's life. ... We can let the medical people, the doula people do what they're good at, and we can do what we're good at."

Procedures are set up to transport an inmate to a local hospital when she's in labor, Wojciechowski said. In the case of the woman who ended up giving birth in the jail, that procedure was followed. But the medical professionals who examined the inmate "determined she really wasn't in labor."

But after returning her to the jail, staff decided to keep the woman in the holding cell where they would be close by if needed, Wojciechowski said. That turned out to be a good decision, she said, even if no one was able to be with the inmate as she delivered.

The woman later told jail staff that she had a history of quick births and had once had a baby on a couch in her home, Wojciechowski added.

Gerrity knew about the in-jail birth and said that jail staff made the best of a difficult situation.

"This was not any error, really, on the folks inside the jail," she said. "I just have a lot of respect for people who work inside jails and prisons because it's very hard work."

Both mother and baby came through the jail birth well, Wojciechowski said. Her staff performed well, she added, grabbing towels and calling for emergency services. Duluth firefighters responded within minutes and took over.

"The staff handled it very professionally," Wojciechowski said. "We're all human. Everyone's human, the staff, the inmates. It was just a moment."