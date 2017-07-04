"If only Minnesotans would let the experts take care of the fireworks, we'd all be safer," said Dr. David Agerter, MMA president, in a news release. "Every summer, we hear awful stories about children and adults getting injured when fireworks go off unexpectedly."

The numbers, according to 2015 data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: An estimated 11,900 fireworks-related injuries treated in emergency departments. About one in four involved children younger than 15. The most commonly injured body parts included hands and fingers (32 percent); head, face and ears (25 percent); and eyes (16 percent).

Regional health plan offered

A group of northern Minnesota medical providers has joined with an insurer to offer an alternative health plan to the region's employers.

Wilderness Health, a consortium of 10 regional hospitals including St. Luke's and more than 30 primary care clinics, announced last week it had joined with Preferred One to offer the Wilderness Health ACO (accountable care organization).

In a news release, Wilderness Health claimed it could offer savings of 15 percent, on average, over other employer health plans.

PreferredOne is based in Golden Valley, Minn.

Health spending in Grand Rapids

Essentia Health will spend $14 million to expand its Grand Rapids Clinic and become a partner with Lakewood Surgery Center in Grand Rapids, the health system announced last week.

The Essentia investment follows the announcement in January that Fairview Health Systems had made an affiliation agreement with Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids. The rival health systems also both have a presence in Hibbing, where Fairview operates the hospital and Essentia has a clinic.

Lakeview Surgery Center has been serving Grand Rapids for 11 years, according to the news release. Its expansion will increase access to cardiology, podiatry and orthopedics services, with future access to urology and ear, nose and throat care promised.

Kraus-Anderson will be the general contractor for the 25,000-square-foot expansion, which will begin in July and is expected to be completed in spring of 2018.

Lakewood Surgery Center, Bonner Eye Clinic, Itasca Surgical Clinic, Radtke Physical Therapy and the Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic will remain open during construction.

An ice cream social is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. July 11 to celebrate the project. It's open to the public.

Work begins on Ashland clinic

St. Luke's has celebrated the groundbreaking for its new Chequamegon Clinic in Ashland.

Expected to open next March, the 22,000-square-foot clinic will be on the north side of U.S. Highway 2 between Culver's and Ashland Honda Toyota.

The clinic was designed by DSGW Architects and is being built by Kraus-Anderson. It will replace the existing clinic, which opened in 1975.

Clean air advocate honored

Pat McKone, a longtime crusader for smoke-free policies in Northeastern Minnesota and statewide, has earned a top honor from her employer, the American Lung Association.

McKone of Duluth received the Hoyt E. Dearholt Distinguished Professional Service Award at the organization's annual awards banquet in Chicago, according to a news release from the American Lung Association of the Upper Midwest.

The award is the highest honor a staff member can receive.

During more than 40 years with the nonprofit, McKone has helped shape many of Minnesota's smoke-free policies, including in worksites, housing and foster care. In January 2016, she was among a small group of advocates to attend the White House Summit on Housing and Urban Development's proposed smoke-free public housing rule.

Rural health contributions noted

Two of three rural health awards presented at the Minnesota Rural Health Conference in Duluth last month stayed in Northeastern Minnesota:

• The North Shore Health Care Foundation's Oral Health Task Force, which offers dental care regardless of ability to pay in Cook County and the Grand Portage Reservation, received the Rural Health Team award.

• Dr. George Rounds, who retired after 37 years as a family doctor in Bigfork, received the Rural Health Lifetime Achievement award.

The third award went to Jode Freyholtz-London, founder and executive director of Wellness in the Woods, a nonprofit health organization based in Verndale, Minn., about halfway between Brainerd and Detroit Lakes.

The awards are jointly bestowed by the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Rural Health Association and the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center, according to a health department news release.

Learning about Medicare

A "New to Medicare" presentation will take place from 1-3 p.m. July 20 in Conference Room B at the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission, 201 W. First St.

It's for anyone new to Medicare or who is already on Medicare and wants a refresher.

To register and learn more, call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433. Registration is required to ensure space and materials are available.