Health Notes for May 2, 2017

The program, which takes place over a one-year period, has been shown to help people make lifestyle changes to lose weight and prevent type 2 diabetes, according to a news release from Healthy Northland.

Participants meet once a week for 16 weeks, then once a month for the remainder of the year. The cost is normally $429, but it is being offered free by the host organizations along with Essentia Health, Healthy Northland, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The following classes are hosted by the Duluth Area Family YMCA:

• 5:45 p.m. Mondays, beginning May 15, Harbor Highlands Community Center, 1225 Harbor Highlands Drive

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning May 24, Downtown YMCA, 302 W. First St.

Register by visiting duluthymca.org, click "registration" and search for "diabetes," or call (218) 722-4745.

Classes also are in the works at two other locations:

• Rainbow Senior Center, Duluth. Contact Linda Erdahl at (218) 733-2896 or email her at lerdahl@umn.edu. Classes will start as soon as enough people are signed up.

• Community Memorial Hospital, Duluth. Contact Mary Kay Marciniak, (218) 878-7661 or email her at mmarciniak@cloquethospital.com. Two classes will begin in May.

Dementia designation

The St. Luke's Mariner Medical Clinic in Superior has been recognized for providing a "dementia-friendly environment."

The designation was bestowed after clinic staff took part in training that is part of the Dementia-Friendly Community Initiative of Superior, according to a St. Luke's news release. It's part of an initiative by the Caregiver Coalition of Douglas County, which has been working to educate local businesses on how to create a community that shows a high level of public awareness and understanding of people with dementia.

Fall avoidance

"A Matter of Balance," an eight-week workshop designed to help older adults learn to manage falls, increase confidence and improve activity levels, is being offered starting this month in Duluth.

Sponsored by the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, the workshop will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays beginning May 17 at Faith Haven Apartments, 4901 Grand Ave. The price is $5 per session, but no one is turned away based on inability to pay.

Registration is limited. To register, or for more information, contact Katey Fornear, (218) 529-7531 or kfornear@ardc.org.