Severely autistic, Mark displayed the symptom of the autism spectrum known as echolalia. That means he could accurately repeat what he heard but with no comprehension of the words.

When Mark was 5, Ken said, he and his wife, Marykay, received a letter from Superior's Cooper Elementary School saying Mark could no longer hold Mass in the school.

"And we said: 'What,' " Ken related.

They found out.

"He had memorized the whole Mass and could say it word for word," Ken said. "But it had no meaning for him."

Mark, now 26, has gained increasing communication ability during the past three years, Ken said. On a recent family trip, he was able to pinpoint that he had a blister on his foot. He is able to order items from a menu. He is close, his dad said, to being able to serve as a lector during Mass.

They might seem like small things, but for Mark they are huge, Ken said. "To see Markie where he is now is just out of this world."

Ken gives all the credit to the therapy Mark has received over the past three years at the Robert F. Pierce Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic.

FREE SERVICES

Housed in a wing of the former Chester Park Elementary School that is now part of the University of Minnesota Duluth, the clinic provides hands-on learning to students of the school's Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Under the supervision of 10 faculty members, the clinic provides a variety of services, from hearing tests to speech therapy to a stutterers' support group — for free.

"At the present time," said Lynda John, a clinical instructor at the program, noting the ability to offer free services depends on the program's financial support. But evaluations, such as the hearing tests, are always free, she said.

Since the services are offered by students under supervision of faculty, they only are available during the spring and fall semesters and, on a more limited basis, for six weeks from mid-May through the end of June, John said.

The department provides instruction and real-life experience to about 60 undergraduates preparing for a graduate program in either speech-language pathology or audiology, said Rachael Robinson, a clinical instructor who herself is a graduate of the program. It doesn't offer a master's in audiology, so those students will go elsewhere.

The two-year speech-language pathology master's program enrolls 19 students in each class, and it's a select group. The 19 in the first-year class this year were chosen from among 197 applicants, said Mark Mizuko, professor and department head.

"That was low," John added. "Usually, it's over 200."

There's good news for the students who do get in. The placement rate is 100 percent.

For those who get in, it's a promising field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' "Occupational Outlook Handbook," the median pay for speech-language pathologists was $74,680 in 2016. The rate of job growth is predicted to be 21 percent from 2014-24, "much faster than average," according to the handbook.

SPECIALTIES

After graduation, it typically takes nine months to qualify for a clinical competency certificate, Robinson said.

The speech-language pathologists serve a broad range of people, Robinson said, as does the clinic at UMD.

"From birth to death, we're a resource," she said. "Any type of syndrome — Down's syndrome, cerebral palsy ... autism. When you get into the adults, it's poststroke or post-traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's, ALS ... Huntington's."

All of the faculty members are trained to help clients in all areas, said Dana Collins, an associate professor. But several have specialty areas, among them:

• Collins' expertise is in working with children with cleft lip and palate.

• Mizuko specializes in the technology providing communication aids for people who have lost their voice.

• Jolene Hyppa-Martin is specifically working with a technology that's new to the school this spring. It allows ALS patients in the early phases of the disease to "bank" their voices, so that when they need a communication aid, they can use their own voice instead of a synthesized voice.

• Clinical instructor Kay Wallis works with fluency disorders, the most common of which is stuttering. That has included establishing the region's first stutter support group.

In some cases, a doctor's referral is necessary, but for others, self-referral is appropriate. For example, John said, you can decide for yourself to schedule a hearing test.

But many may not be aware of such services, she said.

"I don't know that the community at large really understands what we as a program and a clinic have to offer," John said.

A 'HUGE DIFFERENCE'

Even as it is, though, there's often a waiting list of people desiring services, John said.

That was the case for Mark Jones. "It probably took us four years to get into the program," Ken Jones said.

But Kelsey Krob of Superior said there was no wait in getting her daughter, Ava, into the program three years ago, when Ava was 3.

Ava was evaluated at the clinic after her early childhood education teachers noted she was having trouble with the letter "s," Kelsey said. She was diagnosed with a lateral lisp and has had twice-weekly sessions at the clinic during the UMD school year ever since.

It has made a "huge difference," Kelsey said. "(Before), her grandparents couldn't understand her. Most people couldn't understand her. Even us. ... They gave her a voice."

'A FOREIGN LANGUAGE'

Linda Lanigan of Duluth has seen both a son and her mother benefit from the clinic, she said.

At 2½, son Zack lacked language skills — or more accurately, spoke in a language that was all his own.

"When he would want milk or something out of the fridge, he would look at me and try to make this language that made no sense at all," she said. "It was like a foreign language."

Specialists from the Duluth schools referred the family to the speech-language-hearing clinic, where Zack received individual attention and was enrolled in a program called Interact.

She and her husband Mark were involved, she said, along with Zack's older sister and brother. They learned they needed to get on Zack's level physically, speak very slowly and use only two words at a time.

"From there, he got faster and faster," she said.

At 15, Zack still is challenged by multitasking, his mother said. But he's "basically a straight-A student" as a freshman at Duluth East High School who participates in multiple sports.

Linda's mother, Jan Luke, had a major stroke in January 2012, she said. A therapist at Miller-Dwan referred her to the UMD clinic, where she, too, has benefited both from one-on-one therapy and from a group known as Socialize.

Although her mother's ability to speak is still limited, the clinic has helped her to advance far beyond original expectations, Linda said.

"It was an all-around experience on helping our family communicate with my mom, and helping my mom be more independent in her daily living," she said. "I don't think if we had not been involved in this program that she would come as far as she has."

A 'HIDDEN TREASURE'

Helping people overcome challenges is the sort of thing speech-language pathologists do, Robinson said.

"There's a certain level of satisfaction that comes with being able to give somebody who hasn't been able to communicate a means of sharing their voice," she said.

Ken Jones lauds the program's ability to do that.

"It's the jewel of the Northland," he said. "It's one of those hidden treasures we'd like to tell the whole world about."

To learn more:

Clients are being accepted for the fall semester, but the clinic is currently closed because the spring semester ended last week, and it's full for the six-week summer semester, Lynda John said.

To find out more, call the Robert F. Pierce Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic at (218) 726-8199.