Experiments show that for some people the same pleasure centers in the brain that are triggered by drugs such as cocaine can also be triggered by food. When eating, pleasure chemicals such as serotonin, dopamine and endorphins get released in the brain. The pleasure derived from these chemicals can override the body's feeling of fullness, causing people to continue seeking that pleasure which leads to eating frequently and to excess.

When patients start the process of undergoing bariatric surgery here at St. Luke's, they are educated and provided with information about the potential risk for transfer addiction. Bariatric surgery is weight loss surgery, where the stomach is reduced or removed. Studies show, patients who undergo any type of bariatric weight loss surgery are at increased risk for developing a transfer addiction. Patients who undergo weight loss surgery are likely to have had a history of turning to food during emotional times. After bariatric surgery, their body is physically unable to consume large amounts of food, and they may look elsewhere for the satisfaction that they used to get from food.

While bariatric patients are at high risk for developing a transfer addiction, it can affect anyone who is trying to restrict their food intake or make any lifestyle changes. Those most at risk for developing transfer addiction are those with a personal or family history of addiction, those with existing mental health conditions, and those who do not recognize their compulsive use of food.

When restricting food, a common transfer addiction is to begin to use drugs or alcohol. However, other common transfer addictions in weight loss patients are exercising and shopping addictions. Exercise and shopping addictions are easy to hide because both are habits that are socially acceptable and even praised, especially during times of weight loss. People around you may be encouraging you on your new gym routine or complimenting your new fashion choices.

There are warning signs that may alert to the potential of addiction. Especially in individuals who have been successful with weight loss, the period of time immediately after the initial weight loss can be difficult. Be mindful of your emotions, develop coping strategies that do not lead to excess, stay connected to a support group of family and friends, and if necessary, seek professional help.

Be aware, habits are very different than an addiction. Just because you have a new regimented gym routine does not mean that you have developed an exercise addiction. Remember an addiction is compulsive seeking and use, despite harmful consequences. Has your new gym routine had negative effects on your relationships, employment or health? Much of my job is counseling patients to be mindful toward food; being mindful regarding food choices, food consumption and emotional eating. Taking time to be mindful is one of the best steps you can take toward developing overall healthful habits.