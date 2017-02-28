Health Notes

The report was for 2015 and showed an increase in work fatalities in both states compared with the year before — from 62-74 in Minnesota and from 99-104 in Wisconsin.

In both states, a little more than two out of five of the fatalities were related to transportation, which is similar to national data. Other major categories were "contact with objects and equipment" and "falls, slips or trips."

In Minnesota, the most common occupation for fatal workplace injuries was "management" — but that almost entirely consists of farmers, ranchers and agricultural managers, not the person with the biggest desk at your office. Management was a major category in Wisconsin as well, along with "material moving occupations" — mostly drivers of big trucks.

Nationally, 4,836 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2015, up from 4,821 in 2014.

Help for families with an autistic child

Informational sessions will be offered next week in Duluth and Mountain Iron for families of children with autism.

Offered by St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services along with the Autism Society of Minnesota, the meetings will take place:

• At 5:30 p.m. March 8 at the Duluth Regional Care Center, 5629 Grand Ave.

• At 5:30 p.m. March 9 at the Mountain Iron Community Center, 5586 Enterprise Drive S.

Each session will include a light dinner followed by a presentation. Supported activities for children also will be provided. They are made possible through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

To learn more or to register, contact Laura Bimbaum, St. Louis County social worker, at (218) 726-2492 or bimbauml@stlouiscountymn.gov.

Dinner and a gift card for speaking out

An extra incentive has been added for the "Speak Up Speak Out" event scheduled for Wednesday.

In addition to free dinner, the sponsoring group, known as Duluth Health in All Policies, also will give away a $10 Super One gift card to each of the first 50 people to arrive.

The group says its goal is to "gain vision from underrepresented communities to ensure fairness is viewed and represented in Duluth's comprehensive plan."

The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Historic Old Central High School, Lake Avenue and Second Street.

An RSVP is appreciated but not required. However, if you need child care to attend or have dietary restrictions, you should RSVP. Contact Salaam Witherspoon at Salaam.peace.witherspoon@gmail.com.

3-D mammography in Moose Lake

Moose Lake's Mercy Hospital has added to its cancer-fighting arsenal, the hospital announced in a news release.

The hospital now is able to offer three-dimensional mammography, according to the news release. It cited research findings that 3-D mammography detects 41 percent more invasive breast cancers, detects cancer 15 months earlier and reduces false-positive readings by up to 40 percent in comparison with traditional two-dimensional mammography. However, 2-D mammography still is available at Mercy, the news release added.

The 3-D version takes just a few seconds longer than the traditional mammography, according to the news release.

For more information or to schedule an exam, call (218) 485-5578. Evening appointments are available.

Tooth Fairy goes high-tech

Being a savvy and up-to-date fantasy character, the Tooth Fairy now can send you a text.

The Tooth Fairy Reminder text service is free and available until March 31, according to its nonfictional sponsor, Delta Dental of Minnesota.

The service opened at 5 a.m. today, which Delta Dental says is National Tooth Fairy Day.

This is how it works:

• On the day your child loses a tooth, text FAIRY to 31756.

• At 8 p.m. CST on the same day, you will receive a reminder text that the Tooth Fairy should be stopping by with a treat.

According to Delta Dental's Original Tooth Fairy Poll, the average Tooth Fairy payout was $4.66 in 2016, compared with $3.91 the year before.

Even though the texting service is free, Delta Dental notes that "message and data rates may apply."

By the way, there may be some controversy about National Tooth Fairy Day. The website NationalDayCalendar.com reports that some people observe the day on Aug. 22.