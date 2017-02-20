Women's wellness: iron deficiency

As the name implies, iron deficiency anemia is due to insufficient iron. Without enough iron, your body can't produce enough of a substance in red blood cells that enables them to carry oxygen (hemoglobin). As a result, iron deficiency anemia may leave you tired and short of breath.

You can usually correct iron deficiency anemia with iron supplementation. Sometimes additional tests or treatments for iron deficiency anemia are necessary, especially if your doctor suspects that you're bleeding internally.

In a recent study, Mayo Clinic experts found that women who exercise for long periods of time and/or participate in sports where there is repetitive heel striking are especially at increased risk of iron deficiency and iron-deficient anemia. That's important, because, without iron, your body can't perform at its best.

SYMPTOMS

Initially, iron deficiency anemia can be so mild that it goes unnoticed. But as the body becomes more deficient in iron and anemia worsens, the signs and symptoms intensify.

Iron deficiency anemia signs and symptoms may include:

— Extreme fatigue

— Weakness

— Pale skin

— Chest pain, fast heartbeat or shortness of breath

— Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness

— Cold hands and feet

— Inflammation or soreness of your tongue

— Brittle nails

— Unusual cravings for non-nutritive substances, such as ice, dirt or starch

— Poor appetite, especially in infants and children with iron deficiency anemia