Clinical trial pays off for prostate cancer patient

"I wanted it immediately," the Duluth man said last week. "The initial prognosis wasn't too hot. So, when Dr. (Daniel) Nikcevich mentioned a clinical trial, I was thinking: Start the experiment."

It was 2008, and Pagenkopf, then 58, had been informed that a biopsy of his prostate had revealed a Gleason grade of 10 — a number indicating the most aggressive form of the cancer.

"It was a shocker," said Pagenkopf, who immediately started taking care of his will and informing his brothers that perhaps they should be screened for prostate cancer.

Nikcevich, an Essentia Health oncologist, told Pagenkopf of an ongoing clinical trial. To participate, patients had to have a Gleason 10 grade and be "fairly strong" outside of their cancer diagnosis, Pagenkopf learned.

Pagenkopf's decision to say yes to a clinical trial is one he would recommend to anybody, said Dr. Bret Friday, director of oncology research for Essentia Health.

"Our practice guidelines for oncology have on every single page: The best treatment for any cancer patient is part of a well-designed clinical trial," Friday said.

He recommends to his patients what he would recommend to a family member, Friday said: If you have a chance to participate in a clinical trial, take it.

The trial Pagenkopf participated in involved introducing chemotherapy at the same time as hormone therapy, and the conclusion was that it extended patients' lives by an average of 16 months, according to an Essentia Health news release.

Pagenkopf has not only survived, he has thrived. "I do fishing, I still like to work out in the yard," said Pagenkopf, who recently moved with his wife to a home on London Road. "I'm out in the woods."

His last appointment with Nikcevich, a couple of weeks ago, was positive, Pagenkopf said, recounting what he told his oncologist: "Between you, Essentia and the Lord, I'm doing pretty good here."