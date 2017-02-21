"I never thought I'd see it," he said of the way robotic surgery is being used in prostate surgery. "The accuracy is really incredible."

Tonkin was talking about prostate cancer, a form of cancer that has been much in the minds of Minnesotans in recent weeks. Gov. Mark Dayton, 70, announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on Jan. 24 and later announced his prostate would be removed in surgery at the Mayo Clinic on March 2. Former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire told reporters in Arizona about his prostate cancer diagnosis last week. Gardenhire, 59, also has elected prostate removal.

The prostate, which is part of the male reproductive system, is a small gland, about the size of a walnut. But it plays an outsized role in male health.

"The thinking now is that prostate cancer is a natural part of being a man," said Dr. Bret Friday, an Essentia Health oncologist who is director of oncology research for the health system.

It's common in men, the most common cancer in men other than skin cancer, said Tonkin, who is chairman of Essentia's Department of Urology. Most men with prostate cancer don't die from the disease — but that's not the whole story, he said.

"Of the cancer we diagnose, most of it is low grade," Tonkin said. "And most of that doesn't kill people. So it's very easy to make the leap: Prostate cancer doesn't kill people. That's not true. Prostate cancer kills 30,000 men, about, a year."

So what do you need to know about prostate cancer, Mr. Man in the Latter Half of Your Life?

What follows is a primer on prostate cancer and what's changing in diagnosis and treatment:

PSA

It stands for protein-specific antigen, and it's measured with a simple blood test.

"PSA is a protein produced by prostate cells," Friday explained. "The normal prostate produces PSA. In theory, cancer cells produce more of it than normal cells."

Normal for men in their 50s is 4 nanograms per milliliter, according to the Prostate Cancer Research Foundation. It should be lower in younger men. A higher number raises urological eyebrows.

Every man 55 or older should be tested routinely, for PSA, right?

"No," Friday said.

Really?

"I think most men at age 55 should be screened, but it should be a discussion with their doctor about what the results would mean," he said.

Although he generally would recommend the screening with that caveat, Friday pointed to the recommendation of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force in 2012 "that the harms of PSA screening are greater than the potential benefit."

The task force concluded from research that PSA screening ultimately prevents few prostate cancer deaths and causes anxiety and complications because of "false-positive results."

The government agency is in the process of updating its findings this year.

The American Urological Association comes closer to Friday's line of thinking, "strongly" recommending "shared decision-making for men age 55 to 69 years that are considering PSA screening, and proceeding based on a man's values and preferences."

But Tonkin said he and most urologists would recommend PSA screening.

"If you ask individual men who were never offered a PSA blood test, and they get diagnosed with high-grade disease, their first question to me is: 'Why wasn't a PSA drawn three or four years ago?' " Tonkin said. "And of course, I'm not the one who does that; that is done by the family practice physician."

PSA screening has gotten a bad rap not because of the screening itself, Tonkin said, but because urologists — he includes himself — treated low-grade prostate cancer too aggressively in the past.

But the PSA is one of several "data points" that should be looked at, he said. Those include changes in the number over time and the tactile evidence from a digital rectal exam — which Tonkin calls "the urology handshake, finger up the rear end."

THE NEXT STEP

If further testing is recommended and you agree to it, a prostate biopsy is the "gold-standard test," Friday said. "You have to get a piece of (the prostate) to look at under the microscope."

An MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) can be used to target high-risk areas that should be included in the biopsy, Tonkin said.

Essentia Health is bringing the next step in diagnosis to Duluth this spring, Tonkin said. It's called MRI-guided prostate biopsy. The technology combines an MRI with ultrasound and enables the urologist to focus on suspicious lesions "like a heat-seeking missile," he said.

"It's very exciting technology because it's going to allow us to do a ... true mapping of the prostate, as to where are the cancer cells located," Tonkin said.

Studies show that MRI-guided biopsies are more likely to discover "clinically significant disease" than existing technologies, he said.

"We're not exactly trying to find all prostate cancer," Tonkin said. "We're trying to find prostate cancer that has the ability to kill people."

ACT? OR WAIT?

Even if prostate cancer is confirmed, Tonkin said, immediate treatment isn't necessarily recommended.

Instead, the urologist might recommend "active surveillance" if it appears that it's a low-grade, low-risk cancer. That means continuing to monitor the cancer with PSA tests, biopsies and, soon, MRI-guided biopsies. "Over time, if the guy's risk profile doesn't change we continue to observe it," Tonkin said. "If the risk profile changes, then we can decide to still pursue surgery or still pursue radiation or whatever might be appropriate for that guy."

Treatment "can cause a lot of problems: impotence, incontinence, abdominal pain, long-term problems with diarrhea," Friday said.

Tonkin said he put his first patient on active surveillance in 2007. The man, a Duluth native, "still has no evidence of cancer, he still has his prostate, he lost a bunch of weight, he's very fit, and he's a great success story," Tonkin said.

WHAT'S APPROPRIATE?

When it comes to treatment, here's the big four: prostate removal; radiation; hormone therapy; chemotherapy.

What the urologist recommends may depend on the patient, Tonkin said. Hormone therapy doesn't cure cancer, but it can control it, and it has relatively modest side effects. It can be a good choice for his patients in their 80s and 90s, but it's rarely appropriate for younger men, he said.

For a younger, healthier man, he usually recommends surgery with the possibility of radiation as secondary treatment, Tonkin said. If radiation comes first, surgery often won't be feasible as a secondary treatment because of the damage radiation does to the pelvic region, he said.

It didn't surprise him that the 70-year-old Dayton, after consulting with specialists, chose surgery, Tonkin said.

"Seventy is the new 60," he said. "I've got an awful lot of very healthy-looking 70-year-olds coming in, and those guys look at you like: 'I've got a lot of living to do.' "

Tonkin, who is Essentia's medical director for robotics, chooses robotic surgery for prostate removal 99 percent of the time, he said. There's much less bleeding with robotic surgery compared with a traditional open incision, and the robotic version is much more accurate, he said. This is what he never thought he'd see — robotic surgery was just developing when he graduated from medical school in 2006, Tonkin said.

The choices are different for Friday, who faces more aggressive cancers that have spread beyond the prostate.

His weapons, regardless of the patient's age, are hormone therapy and chemotherapy, Friday said, and Essentia has been part of numerous studies influencing those choices.

Although typically hormonal therapy has been used first, Essentia was part of a nationwide study showing that for men with a more aggressive type of prostate cancer, using chemotherapy right away gets better results, Friday said.

WHAT'S NEW, WHAT'S COMING?

• Immune-based therapy. Your body's immune system does a good job of fighting cancer, Friday said, but cancer does a good job of disabling your immune system. So new therapies have been developed to liberate the immune system and allow it to do its work. They've produced "remarkable successes," he said, although they haven't yet been successfully applied to prostate cancer. "But I have no doubt that that's part of the future for prostate cancer."

• Targeted therapy. Just as every individual is different, every cancer is different, Friday said. The idea of targeted therapy is to respond specifically to your cancer. Essentia is participating in a national study called the Match trial, using 24 different treatments targeting 24 different mutations. Several Essentia prostate cancer patients are part of that trial.

• Genetic testing. Your prostate biopsy results in what's known as a Gleason grade of from 1 to 10. A 6 or less is considered low grade, Tonkin said, 8 or more is considered high grade, and there's debate about how to look at a 7. "But not all Gleason 7 prostate cancers are created equally," he said. Genetic testing, which uses the same tissue gathered in the biopsy, gives a clearer picture of how risky the patient's cancer is and can provide a better-informed decision regarding treatment, he said.

When health professionals treat prostate cancer, they're going for the "trifecta," Tonkin said. That means the cancer is cured or at least brought under control, the patient can be active like he wants to be active, and the patient can function sexually after the treatment if he was functioning sexually beforehand.

"We're not just the guys who want to cut your prostate out and say good luck," he said. "We are the guys who want to bring you to the finish line and bring you back into life so you can do the things you want. ... It's not just about being cancer-free, it's about being cancer-free and whole."