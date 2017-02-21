Health notes for Feb. 21, 2017

The poll, released by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, found that about three out of four Minnesotans think managing their health insurance is important, but not all of us are confident we understand it.

For example, in response to the question: "When you receive an explanation of benefits from your insurance company, do you usually review it?" Sixty-three percent of Minnesotans surveyed responded: "Yes, and I understand it" — and only 54 percent of millennials (ages 18-34).

Moreover, one in five millennials said they found managing health insurance "very" or "extremely" stressful, compared with only 4 percent of respondents 65 and older.

That wasn't a surprise to Edward Arias, who manages the Blue Cross retail center in Eagan.

"Millennials, I consider them to be the Google generation," Arias said in a telephone interview last week. "They are going to be more inclined to do their research on their own."

But when it comes to health insurance, many young adults don't get the answers they need on their own, Arias said.

For the older generation, familiarity breeds a greater sense of comprehension.

"Seniors have been in the marketplace longer and have used health insurance longer," he said. "We utilize our health insurance more as we age."

Arias advocates three "golden rules" for managing our health insurance:

• Annually review your insurance because changes take place from year to year

• Talk to a professional if you're not comfortable doing the process on your own

• Plan ahead; consider how a health insurance plan can address your specific needs before you need to use it.

The survey was of 500 Minnesota adults and had a margin of error of just over 4 percentage reports, according to a Blue Cross news release.

MNsure numbers grow

A record number of Northeastern Minnesota residents enrolled in MNsure this year, the agency reported in a news release.

Enrollment numbers grew about 14 percent, to 7,216 in private health insurance, during 2016 in the Northland, MNsure reported. Statewide, more than 117,000 Minnesotans enrolled in private health insurance via MNsure. Another 147,000 were enrolled in public programs, such as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare.

The agency claims Minnesotans will save more than $372 million in tax credits via their insurance purchases through MNsure.

The numbers for Northeastern Minnesota:

• Private health plan enrollments: 7,216

• Percentage receiving tax credits: 69.2

• Average monthly tax credit: $664.16

• Average yearly tax credit: $7,969.92

Workshop leaders sought

Volunteers or professionals are being sought to lead workshops for people with chronic conditions.

Leaders are trained to guide participants in finding practical ways to deal with chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis and heart disease, according to a news release from the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, which sponsors the workshops. Leaders are expected to co-facilitate at least one six-week workshop every year.

The next four-day leader training session will be March 23, 24, 30 and 31 at the Essentia Health Sixth Avenue Building. Deadline for registration is March 10 and is limited to 18 potential leaders. Cost of the training is $200, with scholarships available.

For more information or a registration packet, contact Katey Fornear, (218) 529-7531 or kfornear@ardc.org.

Help preventing diabetes

Two yearlong diabetes prevention programs are beginning next month in Hermantown and Duluth.

The class, intended to help adults reduce their chances of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, meets weekly for 16 weeks and monthly for the remainder of the yearlong period. The normal price is $429, but it is being offered free by the Duluth Area YMCA with support from Essentia Health, Healthy Northland, the city of Hermantown, the Minnesota Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Classes will begin:

• At 4:30 p.m. March 8, Hermantown City Hall, 5105 Maple Grove Road

• At 12:30 p.m. March 15, Downtown YMCA, 302 W. First St.

Register online at duluthymca.org or call the Duluth YMCA at (218) 722-4745.