Timbuk2's Good Box solves that problem by allowing cyclists to view a smartphone hands-free. The well-designed mini bag attaches snuggly on your top tube with hook and loop closures and features a see-through window to view the screen of your phone. The touch-screen friendly material allows you to interact with the phone, as well, while still protecting it from the elements and the sweat dripping from your body.

The Good Box also features a compartment to store cash, car keys or other small items that you want to take with you on the ride. For those following a new route, it's an easy way to make sure you stay on target — no more taking the wrong turn while your phone is stuck in your jersey pocket.

• $35, timbuk2.com