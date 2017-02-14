Health notes

That's the finding of a study from the George Mason University Institute for Immigration Research.

The study, "Immigrants in Health Care," was published last June but has been getting increased buzz during the current dispute over President Donald Trump's temporary ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. The ban currently is on hold while the issue is being played out in the courts.

According to the George Mason study, immigrants make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but:

• 28 percent of physicians and surgeons

• 40 percent of medical scientists in manufacturing research and development

• 22 percent of nursing, psychiatric and home health aides

• 15 percent of registered nurses

The study also noted that 46 percent of foreign-born doctors go into internal medicine, a shortage area.

Overall, the American Medical Association predicts we'll have somewhere between 46,000 and 90,000 fewer doctors than we need by 2025, the study notes.

"Immigrants are crucial to the long-term health care market, where the age group 65 and older will be 20 percent of the total population by 2030," the study's authors write.

Immigrant docs in Minnesota

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Health claims success in making its physician workforce more international.

The state's recently established International Medical Graduate Assistance program is helping 148 immigrant doctors seek medical residency or consider alternative health careers, according to a report the health department issued to the Minnesota Legislature last week.

The program was established by legislative action in 2015.

In a news release, the health department said the state's goal is to increase the numbers of doctors in Minnesota by making use of skills of those who have immigrated here after receiving advanced medical training in other countries.

It's a response to a growing demand for health care and persistent health disparities, according to the news release.

The impact of changes in federal immigration policy on the program is unclear, according to the news release.

Minnesota is the first state in the nation to offer such a program, according to the health department.

Fall-fighting workshop

A workshop designed to take on falls and the fear of falling will be offered in the Norton Park neighborhood beginning this month.

A Matter of Balance is "designed for older adults to learn to manage falls, increase confidence and improve activity levels," according to the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging.

Two coaches guide participants through learning and activities to reduce fear of falling and exercises to increase strength and balance.

The first session will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27 at North Shore Estates (the former St. Eligius Health Center, 7700 Grand Ave. Sessions will continue on Mondays for eight weeks.

The price is $5 per session but can be adjusted on a sliding fee scale. Registration is limited.

To register, or for more information, contact Katey Fornear, (218) 529-7531 or kfornear@ardc.org.