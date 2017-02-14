Better off with a female doc?

The study found that elderly hospitalized patients treated by female doctors are less likely to die within 30 days of admission than if they're treated by male doctors, according to a summary from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, whose researchers led the project.

The patients cared for by female doctors also were less likely to be readmitted within 30 days of discharge, according to the study, which appeared online on Dec. 19 in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

The researchers looked at data from more than 1 million Medicare beneficiaries 65 and older who were hospitalized with a medical condition and treated by general internists from 2011-14, according to the Harvard summary.

If treated by a female physician, the patients had a 4 percent lower relative risk of dying prematurely and a 5 percent lower relative risk of being readmitted within 30 days, the study found.

"The gender of the physician appears to be particularly significant for the sickest patients," said Yusuke Tsugawa, the lead author. "These findings indicate that potential difference in practice patterns between male and female physicians may have important clinical implications."

Essentia Health's Dr. Dawn Drotar, a hospitalist, said the research appeared to be well done, but noted cautiously that it didn't look at all kinds of results. It didn't look at length of stay, for example, which is another significant measure.

But do women have qualities that make them particularly good as doctors?

"I think they're good communicators," Drotar said. "I think they're good multi-taskers. They've been doing that for a long time with family and career, so that fits in well. I think that's partly why women seek out women physicians; I think they feel like they listen to them a little bit more."

As doctors, women demonstrate an ability to listen, to educate and to nurture, said Dr. Paula Termuhlen, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School's Duluth campus and a surgeon at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center. They feel comfortable in a team-based approach, she said.

"I think the other thing is women by and large may appear a little less threatening to the patient, so if they have questions they feel comfortable asking," Termuhlen said.

WHAT ABOUT NURSES?

Do male nurses offer any advantages as compared with female nurses?

"There's no difference in my mind around the care," Termuhlen said. "What I think is helpful by having both male and female nurses available ... is for the patients that are more comfortable with the same sex."

Also, Termuhlen said, "Men tend to be stronger than women, and so for patients who need to be moved or need support in terms of physical mobility, it's so helpful for men to be part of that nursing team."

Ken Horrocks and Dale Carnes, both nurses at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, also see a difference in terms of physical strength.

"If anything, more men are maybe physically stronger for lifting or transferring patients, that sort of thing," Carnes said.

Horrocks agreed, carefully.

"I would say that, not that the women can't do it, but frequently they'll ask the guys to help move, lift, turn," he said. "Not that I've ever seen it as a problem. If I wasn't available, they grabbed the next lady that was available."

Dr. Elizabeth Liljeblad, a family practice doctor at St. Luke's Miller Creek Medical Clinic, said she's just glad that men are accepted in the field of nursing.

"In the '70s, when I was in high school, that was kind of weird if you were a guy and wanted to be a nurse," she said. "I don't see specific benefits (with male nurses), but I think it's great."