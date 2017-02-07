NUTRITION: The ABCs of fat soluble vitamins

There are numbers called Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) which help guide proper vitamin dosing. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) is the average daily level of intake sufficient to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly all healthy individuals. The Tolerable Upper Intake Limit (UL) is the highest level of daily intake that is likely to pose no risk to almost all individuals in the general population.

Vitamin A has two forms. The retinoids, or active form of vitamin A, come from animal products such as liver, eggs and dairy products. The carotenes are precursors to vitamin A, meaning they get turned into the active form of vitamin A in the body; these come from orange and dark green colored fruits and vegetables. Vitamin A is critical to eye function, bone and hair growth, cell division and maintaining immune function. The RDA for male adults is 900 mcg and 700 mcg for females. The RDA for pregnant women is 770 mcg, but women need to be cautious of excessive vitamin A intake during pregnancy as high levels of vitamin A are linked to birth defects. The upper limit for vitamin A intake in adults is 3,000 mcg per day.

Our bodies produce vitamin D when our skin is exposed to the sun, and too much sun exposure can be harmful. But this time of year, as our daylight decreases, I often get many questions about how to supplement vitamin D. You can obtain vitamin D through your diet. Fatty fish such as tuna and salmon are good sources of Vitamin D. Another good source is fortified dairy products. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium to maintain strong bones, and it also helps our immune system to fight off bacteria and viruses. The RDA for adults is 600 IUs. The UL for vitamin D is 4,000 IUs per day.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant. Antioxidants protect cells from damage that could lead to cardiovascular disease and cancer. Most of the vitamin E we consume comes from vegetable oils such as soybean and corn oil. It is also found in seeds, nuts and leafy green vegetables like spinach. The vitamin E RDA for adults is 15 mg, and the UL is 1,000 mg.

The K in vitamin K gets its name from its German name Koagulations vitamin. Vitamin K helps blood coagulate, or clot, correctly. People taking blood-thinning medications need to be mindful of their vitamin K intake. Our intestine also produces vitamin K.

A vitamin K deficiency is rare but can occur in individuals taking antibiotics due to the change in gut bacteria. The largest dietary source of vitamin K is green vegetables; kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, asparagus. A RDA or UL has not been established for vitamin K, however, large amounts can break down red blood cells and cause liver damage.

Remember to always discuss vitamin and mineral supplements with your physician.