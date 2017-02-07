HEALTH NOTES

The study, led by Jennifer F. Bobb of the Group Health Research Institute in Seattle, looked at admissions to the four largest hospitals in Boston during the winters of 2010-15. The researchers learned that the danger occurs not so much on the day of a big snowfall but on the days following it.

The most striking example of that was cardiovascular disease admissions, which decreased by 32 percent on high snowfall days but increased by 23 percent two days later. Cold-related admissions went up by 3.7 percent during a big snowfall and stayed high for the next five days, and admissions for falls increased by 18 percent in the six days after a moderate snowfall.

Walk MS in Duluth

Snow probably won't be a problem on May 6, when the Upper Midwest chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society has its Walk MS in Duluth.

Duluth's is one of 33 walks planned in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin, with expectations of nearly 2,500 walkers overall raising more than $320,000.

To get involved, visit WalkMS.org or call (800) 582-5296.

Hospice volunteers needed

If you think you might have a bent toward helping people through the last stages of their lives, Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospice has volunteer opportunities for you.

There's especially a need for volunteers along the North Shore and in Silver Bay, for people with musical skills and for volunteers for military veterans, according to an Essentia Health news release.

Essentia offers training in hospice philosophy, spiritual care, grief and bereavement, infection control and symptom management, among other things.

Training will take place from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on March 20, 22, 27 and 29 at St. Mary's Medical Center, 407 E. Third St. Call (218) 786-4020 to register.

Residents of the Iron Range who are interested in volunteering for hospice may call (218) 749-7975. In Grand Rapids, call (218) 327-8780 for more information.

Itasca County vs. diabetes

Classes aimed at preventing diabetes are being offered in Itasca County.

The one-year Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) class is designed to teach participants how to eat healthy, be more active, manage stress and stay motivated, according to a news release from the Itasca County Public Health Department. Led by a trained lifestyle coach, it meets once a week for 16 weeks and then once a month for the remainder of the year.

It's especially for you if you're at risk for prediabetes — older than 45, overweight, physically active fewer than three times a week, or have a family history of type 2 diabetes. You can find out if you have prediabetes by taking a quiz online at cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention or by talking to your doctor.

One class began meeting today, but there's time to register for two others:

• Mondays from 3-4 p.m. beginning Feb. 20 at the Goodall Center in Deer River, offered free thanks to funding from Essentia Health-Deer River. Register by calling Kim Deihl at (218) 246-4366 or emailing Kimberly.Deihl@EssentiaHealth.org.

• Mondays from 5-6 p.m. beginning March 6 at the Itasca County Family YMCA in Grand Rapids. The cost is $100 for YMCA members and $150 for nonmembers; sponsorships are available. Register by calling Kristin Klinefelter at (218) 327-1161 or emailing kristink@ymcaitasca.org.

Seeking a healthy Duluth

The group known as Duluth Health in All Policies is sponsoring a Speak Up and Speak Out Campaign, with a meeting set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 1 at Historic Old Central High School, Lake Avenue and Second Street.

Here's an incentive: dinner is included, free.

The group's purpose statement: "We are dedicated to gain vision from underrepresented communities to ensure fairness is viewed and represented in Duluth's Comprehensive Plan."

RSVP is greatly appreciated but not required. However, if you need child care or have dietary restrictions, you should RSVP. For that or for more information, the email contact is: Salaam.peace.witherspoon@gmail.com.