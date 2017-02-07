A class in Laughter Yoga? It's no joke

But it was a little weird, Brooks acknowledged, to be one of two kids in a room full of adults laughing hysterically when nothing funny happened.

The occasion was a demonstration of Laughter Yoga, which took place last month at the St. Luke's Denfeld Clinic as part of the hospital's ongoing community well-being series. More than 20 adults and two 12-year-olds took part in the event led by Betsy Ortloff and Jessica Neiding, both of whom work for St. Luke's and happen to be certified as Laughter Yoga leaders.

"There's nothing funny about this," Ortloff said before the class, prompting Neiding to laugh.

It was pointed out to Ortloff that she was wearing a purple foam crown and a colorful, oversized beaded necklace.

"That's my playfulness," Ortloff said. "I'm not being funny."

It's not funny, and it's also not yoga, at least not in the sense that most of us think about yoga.

"People are saying: 'What kind of funny poses are you going to make?' " Ortloff said.

The answer is none, or at least nothing like the lotus or the upward-facing dog. Some might consider bowing low and then lifting their arms up to the sky while laughing to be a funny pose.

"It's breathing," Neiding said of the yoga in Laughter Yoga. "Yoga means breath. So there's breathing exercises as well as laughter exercises."

MADE IN INDIA

Laughter Yoga was founded in 1995 in India by Dr. Madan Kataria and now has adherents in more than 7,000 clubs worldwide, Neiding said.

It's not an entirely new thing in the Twin Ports. An informal laughing group met weekly in the Civic Center for at least a year in the mid-2000s. More recently, Neiding taught Laughter Yoga at Yoga North, in community education at Cloquet and with Sue Brewer, also a certified leader, at Lake Superior Interfaith Community Church. Ortloff, for a time, introduced Laughter Yoga to long-term care centers through a business she called Laughable Recollections.

Although their class in January was a one-shot deal, they'd love to get a regular group started in the Twin Ports, the woman said.

It's not just an exercise in silliness, Ortloff and Neiding said. The benefits are tangible.

Laughing, even if it's faked, can help reduce blood pressure, Ortloff said, and fight depression.

"Laughter naturally brings out your endorphins ... your inbred happy pills ... whether it be fake or real," she said.

But people, especially grownup people, can't count on getting enough laughter naturally to provide the benefits of laughter.

Studies show that, on average, children laugh 400 times a day, Ortloff told the group. "Adults, we are down to about four to seven times a day," she said. "Life isn't so funny, for some reason. So we don't want to leave our laughter to chance."

To do that, the leaders knew they'd have to overcome awkwardness.

"If you can give us 10 minutes to show people the joy that's brought forth in the room by this fake-it-till-you-make-it laughter ... we can usually get most people over that hump, that stoic Norwegian hump," Ortloff said.

That prompted early arriver Jane Peterson to pipe up: "I'm one of those Norwegians."

But in spite of characterizing herself as shy and Norwegian, Peterson said she'd been looking forward to the event.

"I've always heard of Laughter Yoga," said Peterson, 73, who lives in the Lakeside neighborhood. "A friend of mine took a class over at Yoga North, and we've been waiting for her to tell us when another one was going to start up."

LAUGH BY THE RULES

As the session began, Ortloff spelled out the rules: Avoid engaging in small talk. Don't hurt yourself. Have fun.

"We know it feels a little crazy to laugh for no reason and to think that you might be acting slightly maniacal, but there's a reason for it," Ortloff told her students. "You'll reap the rewards if you give this a chance."

Then, she had everyone stand up, and Ortloff and Neiding took their students through a fast-paced series of activities that required laughter.

If it hadn't been for the fact that everyone was doing it, the activities might have seemed awfully silly. They pantomimed drinking a "laughter milkshake." They pretended to be lions, sticking out their tongues while growling and laughing at each other.

"Let's grab our oxygen masks," Neiding said, directing another pantomime. "Breathe. Turns out it's laughing gas," and the group broke out in forced but enthusiastic laughter.

Early in the session, Ortloff held a stethoscope in the air toward the students. "I'm sensing chronic seriousness in the room," she said, instructing them to greet each other by bowing while laughing.

'IT'S A NICE SOUND'

Outside of the two 12-year-olds, the group was heavily tilted to the female side, with only two adult men among them. They ranged in age from young adults to senior citizens.

Whatever their age, they were breathing hard between laughs.

"Now we've convinced you that laughter for no reason is exercise," Ortloff told them.

After it was over, Peterson commented on the exercise aspect.

"You know, it's work," she said. "All that laughing? Did you see those rosy cheeks on so many of the girls?"

But it left her feeling good and wanting more, Peterson said. "Because you know even when you're at home watching TV or something, all of the sudden you hear this laughter, and you realize it's you. It's a nice sound."

Sue Brewer participated in the class and laughed like the well-trained veteran she is. Afterwards, she talked about laughing classes she and Neiding have led together.

"There have been times I've had to take my glasses off I'm crying so hard," Brewer said. "I do like to laugh. We don't get an opportunity to do that very much."

Both Brewer and Ortloff said the first-timers had done well.

"Tonight was incredible," Ortloff said. "There was boisterous laughter, and it was heartfelt laughter. I thought: Wow, they came here to laugh."

Brooks Maxwell had come with his friend José Morrice. Brooks said he hadn't realized when he went to his friend's house that afternoon that José´s mother, Judith Johnson, would be taking them to a place where everyone would be forcing themselves to laugh.

Still, he was game.

"It was pretty funny," Brooks said. "I was faking it most of the time."

José agreed. "It was fun," he said. "Most of the time I was faking, but sometimes I found myself actually laughing."

Johnson, an OB/GYN physician in the St. Luke's system, was in the same category as Peterson, wanting to give Laughter Yoga a try. The experience, she said, seemed to get weirder as it went along.

"It was a little stretch," she said. "But it was fun."