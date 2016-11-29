HEALTH NOTES: A little less obesity

The Minnesota Department of Health reports in a news release that the obesity rate for children ages 2-4 who are from low-income families participating in the Women, Infants and Children program dropped from 12.7 percent in 2010 to 12.3 percent in 2014. The data come from a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The data also mean Minnesota has the eighth-lowest obesity rate in the nation for those children. The national average is 14.5 percent.

One out of three Minnesota children ages 2 to 5 is served by WIC, according to the health department.

The health department’s news release pointed to WIC itself as well as the Statewide Health Improvement Program as reasons for progress in the obesity battle. The CDC reported in September that Minnesota had a statistically significant drop in its adult obesity rate from 2014 to 2015 — from 27.6 percent to 26.1 percent.

The play’s the thing

This might be a new genre in American theater — a play about pharmaceutical use.

“Go Ask Alice — A Play with Music about the Complex World of Medications” will be presented at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Teatro Zuccone, 222 E. Superior St.

The play, which also is being performed today at the Coffman Union Theater in Minneapolis, was developed by University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy faculty members Paul Ranelli, of the Duluth campus; and Jon Schommer, of the Minneapolis campus; and graduate student Alyssa Bortz. It’s staged by the Mixed Blood Theater of Minneapolis.

It’s free, but those planning to attend are asked to sign up online at http://bit.ly/2gdsjIu

Something for free

In need of physical or occupational therapy but lacking insurance? The College of St. Scholastica and Lake Superior College have a deal for you.

Physical and occupational therapy students from Scholastica and physical therapist assistant students from Lake Superior College are offering clinics on Monday and Wednesday afternoons at Scholastica’s new Health Science Center, 940 Woodland Ave., in the BlueStone development, according to a news release from St. Scholastica.

There is no fee to participate, and insurance is not billed, but donations are accepted. The clinics are available to residents of the region who are not covered by insurance or whose insurance benefits have run out. The students are supervised by faculty members who are licensed physical therapists and physical therapist assistants.

For more information or to make an appointment, call Lake Superior College, (218) 733-1093; or contact Brenda Martin at b.martin@lsc.edu or call or email the Maurices Community Clinic at St. Scholastica, (218) 625-4897 or clinic@css.edu.

World AIDS recognition

An event in honor of World AIDS Day will take place beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the American Indian Center for Housing, 202 W. Second St.

A keynote address by Dr. James Conniff will take place at 6 p.m. followed by a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m.

The free event will include food from around the Twin Ports, live music, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, community resources, educational sessions and syphilis screening. It’s sponsored by Duluth/Superior Pride, AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin and the Rural AIDS Action Network.

Travel alert on Zika

If you’re planning a warm-weather vacation this winter, the Minnesota Department of Health wants you to take precautions to avoid the Zika virus.

Zika outbreaks have been reported this year in many popular vacation destinations throughout South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and parts of Florida, according to a health department news release.

If you travel to a Zika outbreak area, you should take the same measures to avoid mosquito bites as you would during a Minnesota summer, the health department advises. That means:

Use a mosquito repellent containing the active ingredients of DEET or permethrin.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

If possible, stay in rooms with screened windows or air conditioning.

As of last week, 57 cases of Zika virus infection had been reported in Minnesota residents this year, according to the health department. Five cases occurred in pregnant women. Among those who have given birth, no apparent defects have been reported.

Compiled by John Lundy