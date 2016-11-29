NUTRITION: Smart baking for the holidays

Baked sweets tend to be high in fat and sugar. While they can be part of a healthy diet, it is important to know some strategies to help manage through the barrage of baked goods.

First it is important to understand the components of baking; how do the ingredients interact with each other? When you know that, you may be able to manipulate recipes to best fit your dietary restrictions.

There are many different types of flour, but the most commonly used flour in baking is wheat flour. Wheat protein is called gluten, and that is the component of flour that becomes strong and stretchy and gives baked goods their structure. Types of wheat flour include bread flour, all-purpose flour and pastry flour. Of the flours listed, bread flour contains the highest amount of protein, pastry flour has the least, and all-purpose falls in the middle. To get the best nutritional bang for your buck, use whole-wheat flour in your baked goods.

Whole-wheat flour tends to create a denser final product. A general rule is to substitute 50 percent of the amount of all-purpose flour for whole-wheat flour. However, now there are many white whole-wheat flours and whole-wheat pastry flours available on the market that do not require any substitution and still achieve a fluffy product.

Pureed fruits and vegetables can be a great nutritious substitute for fats (butter and oil) and sugar. The more wet the puree, the better it works as a substitute for oil. Applesauce is an example of a wet puree that can replace oil in a recipe.

Applesauce and pumpkin work best in recipes such as cakes, muffins and breads. A thicker puree such as avocado, banana or prunes are good substitutes for butter and work best in items such as brownies and cookies. A general rule when using puree to replace sugar is that one cup of puree can replace one cup of sugar, but then reduce the additional liquid in the recipe by ¼ cup. Keep in mind that pureed fruits and vegetables may alter the color of the final product.

I understand that grandma’s famous cookies are just not the same when they are made with avocado instead of butter. Here are some other guidelines to help keep your diet in check. First, try to limit temptation. Do not keep a plate of cookies or a bowl of candy on your desk. It is so easy to mindlessly eat if food is right in front of you. Next, try to keep healthful snacks easily accessible. Swap that bowl of candy for a bowl of fruit. Finally, indulge within reason. Allow yourself to have your favorite cookie. Maybe make the cookie just a bit smaller and limit yourself to one, but savor the bites that you do take.

Avocado Oatmeal Breakfast Cookie

3 cups old-fashioned oats

1½ cups white whole wheat flour

4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 ripe fresh avocado, pitted, peeled and mashed

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup plain, low-fat yogurt

2 large eggs

2 cups pitted and chopped dates (about 12 ounces)

Heat oven to 375. Line 4 baking sheets with aluminum foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Combine the oats, flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl. Cream together oil, avocado and brown sugar in a large bowl; stir in yogurt and eggs. Add oat mixture to avocado mixture and stir until combine; stir in dates.

Using a 1/4 cup measure, transfer the mixture onto lined baking sheets, spacing the cookies 2 inches apart. Bake for 18-22 minutes, until golden. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Brenda Schwerdt, RDN, LD, CNSC, is a clinical dietitian at St. Luke’s hospital. Contact her at dietitian@slhduluth.com.