Marshall, now 46 and well-known as captain of the Duluth Honor Guard, was about 27 at the time, he said.

The veteran of the First Gulf War had been wounded in combat and diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but during that drive to town he was ambushed by something he’d never known before.

He was among about 2 percent of the population who, at some time in their lives, experience a panic attack, said Dr. Brandon Hankey, an emergency room physician at St. Luke’s hospital.

“It’s not uncommon,” Hankey said. “The number I’ve seen quoted is that as many as 25 percent of chest-related complaints are later believed to be anxiety.”

Hankey often sees patients come into the ER who are either having — or prove to be having — panic attacks, he said. “I would say that presentations to the emergency department for anxiety-related complaints would be nightly.”

It’s not surprising that people who have panic attacks seek emergency care, especially the first time it happens, local experts say.

“It can involve a chest-tightening or a feeling of light-headedness and a feeling of choking so that frequently people … go to the emergency room because they think they’re having a heart attack,” said Saprina Matheny, a clinical social worker who serves as program manager for trauma and outreach services at the Human Development Center in Duluth.

A HEART ATTACK?

Kristin Joseph uses almost exactly those words in describing her panic attacks.

“I feel like it must be similar to what it feels like when you have a heart attack,” said Joseph, 34. “My heart starts racing. A lot of times … I feel stuffy, hot and sweaty. (I have) shortness of breath. It feels like there’s an elephant standing on your chest.”

Joseph’s panic attacks didn’t come until after she became ill, she said. The mother of two, who lives near First United Methodist Church in Duluth, was diagnosed in 2013 with an autoimmune disorder, although by then she had been experiencing symptoms for three years. She matter-of-factly reported that doctors at the Mayo Clinic originally had given her three to five years to live but have extended that to up to 10 years as she responds well to experimental treatments.

But originally, the symptoms of her disease were harsh.

“I’d get real sick, and I was throwing up at least 30 times a day,” Joseph said. “I started developing social anxiety. I would find myself out in public and just thought of maybe getting sick and not being able to find a bathroom, or finding a bathroom and it being crowded — it kind of snowballed into anxiety.”

Joseph, who has a degree in psychology and worked in mental health before her illness, started avoiding social contact, she said. She missed out on field trips with her kids, now ages 11 and 10. If she was in a social situation and started to panic, she would flee.

“I would end up running out, getting out of where I was and finding a quiet spot away from people to deal with it or get help,” Joseph said.

BODY’S ALARM SYSTEM

Crowded places can be a trigger, Matheny said.

“It can happen when there’s a lot of people around,” she said. “It can happen if it’s really hot, like a plane in the summer that’s stuck in the runway. Hot is one of the things that kicks in your body’s alarm system. So if you’re prone to panic attacks or are otherwise anxious, anything that triggers your body’s alarm system may throw it into that panic attack.”

In fact, your body is doing what it’s programmed to do, said Todd Heggestad, a psychologist at Essentia Health.

“Within the brain there is the fight or flight distress response, and there’s also built into us the ability to calm down and relax, called the parasympathetic nervous system,” Heggestad said. “What’s happening (in a panic attack) is for whatever reason there’s some perception, some stimulus that’s creating within us a severe distress response.

“And it comes on like a freight train.”

‘A PRETTY BIG SCENE’

It hit Amy Flessert last December. The 32-year-old Superior woman, who is a master swimmer and marathon runner, was stressed out by a work situation, she said. She had left for the day and was feeling overwhelmed.

“I kind of wanted to cry,” Flessert said.

She took a bus to the emergency room.

“I turned a shade of white … and my blood pressure was up over 200,” she said.

It happened again in February when she fell on the ice while running to catch a bus. She fractured her tailbone, her hand was bleeding and one elbow eventually was swollen to the size of a grapefruit, she said.

She tried to call her workplace to say she couldn’t come in, but her hand was shaking so much that she misdialed three times, Flessert said. She lost her composure.

“I ended up screaming a lot,” she said. “I ended up swearing a lot, and I made some bad choices, and I ended up deciding to get on the bus to go to the ER … and I ended up making a pretty big scene on the bus, which I was pretty embarrassed about.”

When a dispatcher reports a panic attack, it’s treated as a medical incident, said Ron Tinsley, Duluth police public information officer. But sometimes police might get involved as well.

When police are called, there’s no standard protocol, Tinsley said. It’s treated on a case-by-case basis. “It might be where the officer simply talks to the person and calms him down, and it’s a done deal,” he said. “It might be that medical … transports the person to a medical facility.”

‘YOU CAN’T DIE’

As discomforting as a panic attack can be, there’s plenty of good news, the experts say. A panic attack hits fast and hard but typically lasts no more than 20 minutes. With some individuals, panic attacks can set in as early as the midteens, but they tend to cease by the time we’re through our 40s.

And it’s not going to kill you.

“One of the thoughts frequently is: ‘I’m going to die,’ ” Matheny said. “You can’t die from a panic attack. Your body won’t let you.”

Also, the first panic attack is often the worst.

“The first time you have it, it’s unknown, it’s mysterious, it’s: ‘What the heck is this?’ ” Heggestad said. “And you have this very intense anxiety reaction: ‘Am I going to die?’ The second time you have it, it’s: ‘Whoa. I’ve had this before. Omigosh.’ The third time you have it, it’s: ‘Oh, I know what this is.’ ”

He tries to help his patients recognize the symptoms and “let it ride its course,” he said.

Treatments can include cognitive behavioral therapy, Hankey said, and prescribed SSRI therapy with medications such as Prozac and Celexa.

DEEP BREATHING

Deep breathing is one of the techniques that can help an individual cope with a panic attack, Heggestad said.

“What we want to do is shift the breath downward,” he said. “The mistake people make is when you deep breathe is people … mix up the word “deep” with “big.” Big breathing leads to hyperventilation, which is part of that shortness of breath. That creates more stress. The solution is a deep breath but a natural breath … and to let the breath out be slightly longer and slower.”

Just the focus on breathing helps the individual concentrate on that instead of the worries or concerns that may have triggered the attack, he said. You want to breathe the way a choir director tells singers to breathe.

“The people who have a heads up on this are singers, musicians, actors and actresses because they’re trained how to use the diaphragm,” he said. “So maybe we should just tell people to start singing.”

If someone near you is having a panic attack, the worst thing you can do is order them to calm down, Matheny said.

“Because if they could calm down, they would have,” she said.

Just being with the person is more important than talking to the person, Matheny said. If you do talk, you might encourage the person to take deep breaths.

PANIC, HEALING

Both Marshall and Flessert said they were prescribed Ativan, an anxiety medication. He only uses it occasionally now, Marshall said.

But 20 years ago, his panic attacks were intense, a complication of post traumatic stress syndrome, exacerbated, he said, by being physically abused as a child and twice sexually assaulted as an adolescent.

That time at Island Lake, paramedics assured him he was having an anxiety attack and managed to calm him, Marshall said. But the next time, he was hospitalized, and in total he was hospitalized half a dozen times.

Finally, in February 1997, things came to a head.

“I’d had enough and I was extremely intoxicated, and I had a shotgun in my mouth, and I was just a half a trigger squeeze away from blowing my head off,” Marshall said.

A neighbor arrived and talked Marshall out of taking his own life, he said. The next day he was admitted into the Veterans Administration hospital in St. Cloud, and his healing began, he said.

“I’ve literally spent about two years of my life in VA hospitals over a number of years, and I’m grateful,” he said. “If you can understand what’s going on with your body, you can counter it; you can learn to manage it. So when an anxiety or panic attack comes along, you’ve got to ground yourself.”

‘NOT A SIGN OF WEAKNESS’

Flessert ran a half marathon five weeks after her fall on the ice and competed in the U.S. Masters swimming nationals in August. She credits a new job she started in September with making her feel less fatigued and more able to deal with life’s challenges.

“I guess I would say I feel like I’m in remission,” Flessert said. “There are certain things that will trigger me. But I haven’t had anything major since … the end of August.”

Joseph said that with therapy and paying attention to the warning signs, she has been able to keep panic attacks at a “low volume.”

“I feel like panic attacks and anxiety can happen to anybody,” Joseph said. “It’s scary, it’s embarrassing, and I don’t think it needs to be. It’s not a sign of weakness.”

Marshall, whose cancer recurred over the summer, said he responded to a News Tribune request for people to share their stories about panic attacks because he thought not many men would. Like Joseph, he wants men and women to know they don’t need to feel shame or embarrassment about mental health issues.

“We all have traumas in our life,” Marshall said. “We all have issues. If something I can say or do will help somebody, hey, I’m in.

“There is hope. Once you realize what’s going on, learn how to manage it … (you) find the combination that works for you personally.”

SIDEBAR: Panic attack symptoms

A panic attack is an abrupt onset of intense fear or discomfort that reaches a peak within a few minutes. It includes at least four of the following symptoms:

Palpitations, pounding heart or accelerated heart rate

Sweating

Trembling or shaking

Sensations of shortness of breath or smothering

Feelings of choking

Chest pain or discomfort

Nausea or abdominal distress

Feeling dizzy, unsteady, light-headed or faint

Chills or heat sensations

Paresthesia (numbness or tingling sensations)

Derealization (feelings of unreality) or depersonalization (being detached from oneself)

Fear of losing control or “going crazy”

Fear of dying

Source: Anxiety and Depression Association of America