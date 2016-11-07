Dayton panel urges swift action to fix bottlenecks in state mental health system
A task force created by Gov. Mark Dayton has proposed a package of far-reaching reforms that officials hope will modernize the state’s mental health system and expand access to treatment for thousands of Minnesotans struggling with serious mental illness.
Dayton appointed the task force in April amid complaints that delays for psychiatric care had reached crisis levels, with chronic bottlenecks at state-operated facilities and jammed emergency rooms at hospitals across the state.
The task force released a draft version of a detailed road map Monday for building a continuum of mental health services that follow people at each stage of their lives, instead of just responding to crises.
“Like a traffic jam caused by construction, the slowdown reverberates through the system and multiple roads are soon affected,” the report said.