Dayton appointed the task force in April amid complaints that delays for psychiatric care had reached crisis levels, with chronic bottlenecks at state-operated facilities and jammed emergency rooms at hospitals across the state.

The task force released a draft version of a detailed road map Monday for building a continuum of mental health services that follow people at each stage of their lives, instead of just responding to crises.

“Like a traffic jam caused by construction, the slowdown reverberates through the system and multiple roads are soon affected,” the report said.